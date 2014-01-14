Frederick Named Center On PFWA All-Rookie Team

Frederick is the first rookie to start every game at center for the Cowboys in franchise history and was the first rookie to start a season opener at center for Dallas since Andre Gurode in 2002.

The Cowboys faced criticism for "reaching" with the 31stoverall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by selecting Frederick, a player many had mid-round grades on. The former Wisconsin center would change minds quickly, as he went on to serve as an anchor on the offensive line and help pave the way for DeMarco Murray's first career 1,000-yard season.