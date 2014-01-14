Frederick Named Center On PFWA All-Rookie Team

IRVING, Texas – Travis Frederick was named the center on the 2013 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.
Frederick is the first rookie to start every game at center for the Cowboys in franchise history and was the first rookie to start a season opener at center for Dallas since Andre Gurode in 2002.
The Cowboys faced criticism for "reaching" with the 31stoverall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by selecting Frederick, a player many had mid-round grades on. The former Wisconsin center would change minds quickly, as he went on to serve as an anchor on the offensive line and help pave the way for DeMarco Murray's first career 1,000-yard season.
Tyron Smith's leap at left tackle combined with the additions of Frederick and guard Ronald Leary turned a maligned offensive line viewed as a weakness prior to the 2013 season into one of the team's greatest strengths.
The all-rookie list was put together by the Pro Football Writers of America, which is comprised of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams on a daily basis.
Tampa Bay quarterback Mike Glennon, Cincinnati running back Giovani Bernard, Green Bay running back Eddie Lacy, San Diego wide receiver Keenan Allen, Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Washington tight end Jordan Reed, Chicago guard Kyle Long, Detroit guard Larry Warford, San Diego tackle D.J. Fluker and New York Giants tackle Justin Pugh comprised the rest of the all-rookie offense.
In addition, Lacy was named the PFWA Rookie of the Year, while Allen was named the PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year and Kiko Alonso was named the PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year.
2013 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
QB – Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB – Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals; Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers
WR – Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
TE – Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
G – Kyle Long, Chicago Bears; Larry Warford, Detroit Lions
T – D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers; Justin Pugh, New York Giants
Defense
DL – Ziggy Ansah, Detroit Lions; Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers; Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets; Kawann Short, Carolina Panthers
LB – Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills; Sio Moore, Oakland Raiders; Alec Ogletree, St. Louis Rams
CB – Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons
S – Eric Reid, San Francisco 49ers; Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans Saints
Special Teams
PK – Caleb Sturgis, Miami Dolphins
P – Sam Martin, Detroit Lions
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
PR – Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams
ST – Don Jones, Miami Dolphins