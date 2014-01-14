Frederick Named Center On PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jan 14, 2014 at 06:28 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Frederick_011414_650.jpg
James D. Smith


IRVING, Texas – Travis Frederick was named the center on the 2013 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Frederick is the first rookie to start every game at center for the Cowboys in franchise history and was the first rookie to start a season opener at center for Dallas since Andre Gurode in 2002.

The Cowboys faced criticism for "reaching" with the 31stoverall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by selecting Frederick, a player many had mid-round grades on. The former Wisconsin center would change minds quickly, as he went on to serve as an anchor on the offensive line and help pave the way for DeMarco Murray's first career 1,000-yard season.


Tyron Smith's leap at left tackle combined with the additions of Frederick and guard Ronald Leary turned a maligned offensive line viewed as a weakness prior to the 2013 season into one of the team's greatest strengths. 

The all-rookie list was put together by the Pro Football Writers of America, which is comprised of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams on a daily basis. 

Tampa Bay quarterback Mike Glennon, Cincinnati running back Giovani Bernard, Green Bay running back Eddie Lacy, San Diego wide receiver Keenan Allen, Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Washington tight end Jordan Reed, Chicago guard Kyle Long, Detroit guard Larry Warford, San Diego tackle D.J. Fluker and New York Giants tackle Justin Pugh comprised the rest of the all-rookie offense. [embedded_ad]

In addition, Lacy was named the PFWA Rookie of the Year, while Allen was named the PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year and Kiko Alonso was named the PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year.

2013 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB – Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals; Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

WR – Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

TE – Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins

C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

G – Kyle Long, Chicago Bears; Larry Warford, Detroit Lions

T – D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers; Justin Pugh, New York Giants

Defense

DL – Ziggy Ansah, Detroit Lions; Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers; Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets; Kawann Short, Carolina Panthers

LB – Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills; Sio Moore, Oakland Raiders; Alec Ogletree, St. Louis Rams

CB – Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons

S – Eric Reid, San Francisco 49ers; Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans Saints

Special Teams

PK – Caleb Sturgis, Miami Dolphins

P – Sam Martin, Detroit Lions

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

PR – Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams

ST – Don Jones, Miami Dolphins

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising