Free Agency: Fowler Agrees to Terms with Cowboys

Mar 21, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Go ahead and add Dante Fowler to the list of free agent signings in Dallas, as the Cowboys continue to make smart decisions this offseason in the hopes of improving for 2023

FRISCO, TX — It's been a busy past few days for the Dallas Cowboys as 2023 NFL free agency got underway last week, and they're not slowing down at all on Tuesday. Having signed Rico Dowdle back to the running back room, adding two-time Super Bowl winner Ronald Jones to that mix as well along with offensive lineman Chuma Edoga in the same day, it's Dante Fowler who gets the next nod.

Fowler and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal that will keep him in Dallas for the 2023 season.

It's a signing that might fly under the radar for most, but not if you know what Fowler was able to achieve in a resurgent season as a rotational pass rusher for head coach Mike McCarthy.

You can add Fowler to the growing list of players who found new life under the helpful wing of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Dallas.

A former player of Quinn's in their time together with the Atlanta Falcons, Fowler signed a one-year deal to try and re-establish himself with the Cowboys in 2022 and, needless to say, he achieved that goal — delivering six sacks in 17 games with no starts — and would be a welcome re-addition to Dallas' pass rush.

Fowler is no stranger to the pressure of performing at a high level, a former third-overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 who also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams.

But in looking for a new home in free agency one year ago, he inked a prove-it deal in Dallas and parlayed that opportunity into six sacks (his highest tally since 2019) as a rotational player who made his presence felt on many occasions last season, while also being available for all 17 regular season games and each playoff contest.

