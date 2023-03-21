Free Agency: Fowler Agrees to Terms with Cowboys

It's a signing that might fly under the radar for most, but not if you know what Fowler was able to achieve in a resurgent season as a rotational pass rusher for head coach Mike McCarthy.

You can add Fowler to the growing list of players who found new life under the helpful wing of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Dallas.

A former player of Quinn's in their time together with the Atlanta Falcons, Fowler signed a one-year deal to try and re-establish himself with the Cowboys in 2022 and, needless to say, he achieved that goal — delivering six sacks in 17 games with no starts — and would be a welcome re-addition to Dallas' pass rush.

Fowler is no stranger to the pressure of performing at a high level, a former third-overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 who also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams.