Free, Smith Will Rotate At Tackle Spots

All signs have pointed to Doug Free starting at left tackle this season – offensive line coach Hudson Houck indicated as much after Saturday's walkthrough – but head coach Jason Garrett said Free and first-round pick Tyron Smith will rotate at both tackle spots in practice.

Free signed his new four-year, $32 million contract Saturday, but by NFL rule, he can't practice until the New League Year begins Aug. 4. Smith, primarily a right tackle at USC, has worked on the left side so far in camp.