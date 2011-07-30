Free, Smith Will Rotate At Tackle Spots

All signs have pointed to Doug Free starting at left tackle this season – offensive line coach Hudson Houck indicated as much after Saturday's walkthrough – but head coach Jason Garrett said Free and first-round pick Tyron Smith will rotate at both tackle spots in practice.
Free signed his new four-year, $32 million contract Saturday, but by NFL rule, he can't practice until the New League Year begins Aug. 4. Smith, primarily a right tackle at USC, has worked on the left side so far in camp.
"One of the things we believe in is to give offensive linemen a chance to play different spots," Garrett said. "Obviously Tyron's a tackle, so he'll work on both sides and we'll see what the best combination is for us."
Makes sense because Smith would likely replace Free at left tackle during the season if needed. And it gives second-year vet Sam Young a chance to work at right tackle with the first team. Houck said Smith would begin to get right tackle reps in the coming days.
Garrett said Smith has the "physical attributes" to play left tackle in the league, too. There's obviously a lot invested in their ninth overall pick, so they'll give him every chance to show what he can do.