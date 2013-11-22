Friday's Practice Gives Possible Weather Preview For Cowboys

Nov 22, 2013
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas - There aren't many times, especially among division games, where the Cowboys can practice in the same weather conditions they will likely play in on Sunday.

That might be the case for the Cowboys this week as they endured a light practice Friday with temperatures in the low 30s, with a wind chill at 25 degrees. The wind wasn't a huge factor at practice, but figures to be Sunday in the Meadowlands.


Still, head coach Jason Garrett said his team can benefit from the possible Sunday weather preview.

"Yes, there absolutely is (a benefit)," Garrett said. "Just being out here in these conditions. I think it's going to be pretty close to what we're going to see in New York on Sunday. Guys handling the football. Guys wearing gloves. Just getting used to the elements. I think it's important for us."

On Sunday, the weather report for East Rutherford, N.J. calls for a high of 32 degrees and low of 21 with winds gusting as much as 25 mph. With the 4:25 p.m. (EST) kickoff in New York, the temps will likely be closer to the low 20's. [embedded_ad]

The Cowboys have won two of the last three games against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, beating New York last year in the season opener in September and in Garrett's first game as interim head coach in November of 2010. The Cowboys lost to the Giants in a winner-take-all battle on Jan. 1 2012 to close out the 2011 regular season.

Other than some daytime heat against the Chargers and Chiefs this year, Sunday's game figures to be the first game this year where weather conditions can be a big factor in the game.

