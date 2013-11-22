Friday's Practice Gives Possible Weather Preview For Cowboys





Still, head coach Jason Garrett said his team can benefit from the possible Sunday weather preview.

"Yes, there absolutely is (a benefit)," Garrett said. "Just being out here in these conditions. I think it's going to be pretty close to what we're going to see in New York on Sunday. Guys handling the football. Guys wearing gloves. Just getting used to the elements. I think it's important for us."

On Sunday, the weather report for East Rutherford, N.J. calls for a high of 32 degrees and low of 21 with winds gusting as much as 25 mph. With the 4:25 p.m. (EST) kickoff in New York, the temps will likely be closer to the low 20's.

The Cowboys have won two of the last three games against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, beating New York last year in the season opener in September and in Garrett's first game as interim head coach in November of 2010. The Cowboys lost to the Giants in a winner-take-all battle on Jan. 1 2012 to close out the 2011 regular season.