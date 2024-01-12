From Dak to Bland; Cowboys led NFL in 13 stats  

1 / 13

Total Points Scored – 509 – When the Cowboys opened the season with a 40-0 blowout win over the Giants, it seemed like a sign of big things to come this year, and it prove to be the case. The Cowboys had five games with 40+ points and five more over 30 points. It wasn't just the offense as the team scored seven non-offensive touchdowns, including six on defense.

Passing TDst – Dak Prescott – 36 – A year ago, Prescott led the NFL interceptions and that was despite missing five games due to injury. But what a bounce-back year it was for Dak, who now led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36, just one short of his own career-high. But it was enough to lead the entire NFL and he did so by throwing just nine interceptions.

Completions – Dak Prescott – 410 – The Cowboys definitely became more of a passing team this season, thanks to a new offensive system that had Mike McCarthy calling the plays. Dak Prescott had more than just CeeDee Lamb to throw it to and by the end of the season, he had quite a relationship with his receivers such as Brandin Cooks, who had eight touchdown catches, and both Jake Ferguson and Tony Pollard, who both had a career-high in catches.

Receptions – CeeDee Lamb – 135 – The sixth-most catches by a player in NFL history. Lamb seemed to get better and better as the year progressed, getting more into a rhythm with his quarterback in each game, capped off by a 13-catch performance in Week 18 against Washington. Lamb caught all 13 of his targets from Dak, giving him the NFL lead in receptions for a season.

Targets – CeeDee Lamb – 181 – Remember when Lamb was visibly upset on the sidelines against the 49ers back in October? Obviously, Lamb wanted the football more and after the bye week, the Cowboys figured out a scheme that would get the ball to their best receiver more. Lamb not only led the league in catches, but had the most opportunities as well.

Longest Play From Scrimmage – Dak to CeeDee – 92 yards – On a player that nearly resulted in a safety for the Lions, Dak Prescott avoided a sack in his own end zone but was able to scramble for enough time to find CeeDee Lamb streaking down the field. Dak's pass hit Lamb in stride and after the Detroit defender hit the ground, Lamb was able to stroll into the end zone for the longest pass of Dak's career and the longest reception for Lamb – also the longest play, run or pass, in the NFL in 2023.

Interceptions – DaRon Bland – 9 – With one more in the final game of the regular season, Bland secured his league-lead in picks, with the next-closest defenders at seven. The nine picks for Bland gives him the team lead as well for the second straight year. But it's the most interceptions by a Cowboys player since Trevon Diggs had 11 in the 2021.

INT Return Yards – DaRon Bland – 209 – This one seems obvious, considering Bland not only picked off so many passes, but returned more than half of them for touchdowns. And many of them occurred on long distances, totaling over 200 yards. The 209 was just two yards shy of Cornell Green's single-season record of 211, set in 1963. Green had seven picks that year, but none returned for TDs.

INT Touchdowns – DaRon Bland – 5 - This is another NFL record, as Bland made plenty of headlines on Thanksgiving Day when he returned his fifth Pick 6 for a touchdown to set the single-season record. Bland's five interception returns also gives him the Cowboys franchise record in history as no other player has ever had more than four in combined years, much less in one.

QB Pressures – Micah Parsons – 91 – Although it's not an official stat by the NFL, QB pressures is not only calculated by every team, but also Pro Football Focus. According to the PFF, Parsons has pressured the quarterback more than any other player in 2023-24, with 91 pressures, average of 5.35 per game.

Total Points – Brandon Aubrey – 157 – When you combine the highest scoring team in the league, coupled with a kicker that didn't miss until Week 18 of the season, it was only fitting that Aubrey led the league in total points.

Field Goals Made – Brandon Aubrey – 36 – When he made 19 straight, Aubrey set the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made to begin an NFL career. But he kept it going, making 35 straight before a blocked field goal and then another miss in Washington. Aubrey redeemed himself with a 50-yarder at the end of the game, giving him the outright NFL lead.

Touchbacks – Brandon Aubrey – 99 – The first-year kicker has received way more attention for his ability to make field goals and lead the league in scoring. But his touchbacks have been a weapon as well. He set the NFL record with 88 touchbacks, but he kept it going to finish the season. The starting field position for opponents was rarely anything but the 25-yard line and the Aubrey's consistency here is the reason why.