Best Player: This question is certainly not asking for the MVP, because it's rather clear just how valuable Dak Prescott is for this team. But to name the best player for the Cowboys in 2020 – it has to be right guard Zack Martin. And we even saw his true value as well when he went down in the Arizona game and then missed the Washington game a week later. The offensive line had trouble blocking anyone in those games and it's clear Martin's absence was felt. But when he's there, Martin is undoubtedly still one of the best linemen in all of the NFL. And his versatility he showed in Week 3 was also remarkable as he kicked out to right tackle to finish the game and looked like it was a position he's played for years, and not just the first time since being at Notre Dame in 2013.