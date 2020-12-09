Further Review: So What Happened In Baltimore?

7 / 10

So, That Happened: At the end of the first half, a couple of plays involving rookie CeeDee Lamb went against the Cowboys that could've changed the momentum and perhaps the outcome. The officials clearly missed a blatant hold/pass interference call on the Ravens as Lamb tried to break free for a long pass. That 15 yards or spot foul would've put the Cowboys in positon to kick a field goal – although it wasn't a given that Greg Zuerlein would've made it, considering he missed three. But even on the final Hail Mary attempt, Lamb out-jumped the other players in the end zone and got both hands on the ball, but couldn't corral the pass, that traveled over 60 yards in the air.