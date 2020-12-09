#DALvsBAL

Further Review: So What Happened In Baltimore?

Dec 09, 2020
Nick Eatman

The Cowboys had more than enough time to prepare for the Ravens, but at the end of the day, it still wasn't enough. Lamar Jackson couldn't be contained and the Cowboys' offense wasted too many chances to get points.

Now, this is a short week for the Cowboys, who must turn around and get ready for Cincinnati on Sunday. But before we turn the page to the Bengals, let's take one last look at what went wrong in Baltimore.

Further Review: So What Happened In Baltimore?

The Cowboys were overwhelmed by the reining MVP who simply ran over, ran around and ran through the Cowboys. Let's recap the loss with key moments, players and stats from the game.

Player of the Game: It's Lamar Jackson, of course. He's a difference maker in every way and he proved why he won the NFL MVP award last season. Fresh off the Reserved/Covid-19 list, Jackson stepped onto the field Tuesday night and ran all around the Cowboys, accounting for three touchdowns – two passing and another on the ground.
Player of the Game: It's Lamar Jackson, of course. He's a difference maker in every way and he proved why he won the NFL MVP award last season. Fresh off the Reserved/Covid-19 list, Jackson stepped onto the field Tuesday night and ran all around the Cowboys, accounting for three touchdowns – two passing and another on the ground.

Nemesis: Other than Jackson of course, the Cowboys had problems with anyone else who ran the ball for the Ravens. Gus Edwards led the way with 101 rushing yards while J.K. Dobbins added 71. It didn't seem to matter who ran the ball for the Ravens as they racked up a total of 294 yards on the ground.
Nemesis: Other than Jackson of course, the Cowboys had problems with anyone else who ran the ball for the Ravens. Gus Edwards led the way with 101 rushing yards while J.K. Dobbins added 71. It didn't seem to matter who ran the ball for the Ravens as they racked up a total of 294 yards on the ground.

Unsung Hero: While no one on the Cowboys' team had a "heroic" day, it was a big improvement for Michael Gallup, who led the team with seven catches for 84 yards. It was the most by Gallup since Week 3 in Seattle and that was also the last time he had caught a touchdown pass this year, before his 13-yard TD catch against the Ravens.
Unsung Hero: While no one on the Cowboys' team had a "heroic" day, it was a big improvement for Michael Gallup, who led the team with seven catches for 84 yards. It was the most by Gallup since Week 3 in Seattle and that was also the last time he had caught a touchdown pass this year, before his 13-yard TD catch against the Ravens.

Turning Point: The Cowboys had a 10-7 lead after a rare missed field goal by Justin Tucker. After the Cowboys picked up a first down out to the 37, Andy Dalton's next pass was deflected and intercepted by the Ravens. On the ensuing play, Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Boykin to give the Ravens a 14-10 lead and they never trailed again.
Turning Point: The Cowboys had a 10-7 lead after a rare missed field goal by Justin Tucker. After the Cowboys picked up a first down out to the 37, Andy Dalton's next pass was deflected and intercepted by the Ravens. On the ensuing play, Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Boykin to give the Ravens a 14-10 lead and they never trailed again.

Need More From ... While both sides of the ball had their issues, let's not forget the kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been pretty reliable this year. He's won two of the three games this year with a last-second kick. But on Tuesday, he missed three field goals, including a 40-yarder that was pushed back after an avoidable delay of game penalty. He also had misses of 53 and 52 yards this season, putting the defense in bad situations as the Ravens took over in great field position.
Need More From ... While both sides of the ball had their issues, let's not forget the kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been pretty reliable this year. He's won two of the three games this year with a last-second kick. But on Tuesday, he missed three field goals, including a 40-yarder that was pushed back after an avoidable delay of game penalty. He also had misses of 53 and 52 yards this season, putting the defense in bad situations as the Ravens took over in great field position.

Don't Forget ... In the first quarter, the Cowboys got an interception by Darian Thompson that put them in great field position to score. But on a third and 4 from the 13, Andy Dalton missed an open Michael Gallup in the end zone that would've been a touchdown. Instead, the Cowboys settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead. Dalton and Gallup would later connect for a touchdown but that early miss was a throw Dalton would've liked to have back.
Don't Forget ... In the first quarter, the Cowboys got an interception by Darian Thompson that put them in great field position to score. But on a third and 4 from the 13, Andy Dalton missed an open Michael Gallup in the end zone that would've been a touchdown. Instead, the Cowboys settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead. Dalton and Gallup would later connect for a touchdown but that early miss was a throw Dalton would've liked to have back.

So, That Happened: At the end of the first half, a couple of plays involving rookie CeeDee Lamb went against the Cowboys that could've changed the momentum and perhaps the outcome. The officials clearly missed a blatant hold/pass interference call on the Ravens as Lamb tried to break free for a long pass. That 15 yards or spot foul would've put the Cowboys in positon to kick a field goal – although it wasn't a given that Greg Zuerlein would've made it, considering he missed three. But even on the final Hail Mary attempt, Lamb out-jumped the other players in the end zone and got both hands on the ball, but couldn't corral the pass, that traveled over 60 yards in the air.
So, That Happened: At the end of the first half, a couple of plays involving rookie CeeDee Lamb went against the Cowboys that could've changed the momentum and perhaps the outcome. The officials clearly missed a blatant hold/pass interference call on the Ravens as Lamb tried to break free for a long pass. That 15 yards or spot foul would've put the Cowboys in positon to kick a field goal – although it wasn't a given that Greg Zuerlein would've made it, considering he missed three. But even on the final Hail Mary attempt, Lamb out-jumped the other players in the end zone and got both hands on the ball, but couldn't corral the pass, that traveled over 60 yards in the air.

Remember Me: This was supposed to be the spot where Dez Bryant's reunion game with the Cowboys was acknowledged. Instead, the former Cowboys receiver and member of the exclusive "88" Club, was pulled off the field by the Ravens in pre-game warm-ups. Bryant would later tweet that he tested positive for Covid-19. Bryant, the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73, was clearly looking forward to facing his former team. It would've marked the first time any of the great players that wore 88 had played the Cowboys on the other side of the ball.
Remember Me: This was supposed to be the spot where Dez Bryant's reunion game with the Cowboys was acknowledged. Instead, the former Cowboys receiver and member of the exclusive "88" Club, was pulled off the field by the Ravens in pre-game warm-ups. Bryant would later tweet that he tested positive for Covid-19. Bryant, the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73, was clearly looking forward to facing his former team. It would've marked the first time any of the great players that wore 88 had played the Cowboys on the other side of the ball.

Milestone: The game against Baltimore was the first time Dallas has played on a Tuesday in franchise history, and it is only the fourth time ever that an NFL game has been played on a Tuesday. Dallas joins the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only current NFL teams to have played on all days of the week.
Milestone: The game against Baltimore was the first time Dallas has played on a Tuesday in franchise history, and it is only the fourth time ever that an NFL game has been played on a Tuesday. Dallas joins the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only current NFL teams to have played on all days of the week.

Stat of the Game: In terms of yards, the Ravens actually only out-gained the Cowboys 401-388. But it was the big plays that proved to be the difference. Baltimore had seven plays of 20 yards or more while the Cowboys had just one. Of those seven plays, three of which were touchdowns, including a 37-yard run by Lamar Jackson for the Ravens' first points of the game.
Stat of the Game: In terms of yards, the Ravens actually only out-gained the Cowboys 401-388. But it was the big plays that proved to be the difference. Baltimore had seven plays of 20 yards or more while the Cowboys had just one. Of those seven plays, three of which were touchdowns, including a 37-yard run by Lamar Jackson for the Ravens' first points of the game.

