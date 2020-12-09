Further Review: So What Happened In Baltimore?

The Cowboys had more than enough time to prepare for the Ravens, but at the end of the day, it still wasn't enough. Lamar Jackson couldn't be contained and the Cowboys' offense wasted too many chances to get points.
Now, this is a short week for the Cowboys, who must turn around and get ready for Cincinnati on Sunday. But before we turn the page to the Bengals, let's take one last look at what went wrong in Baltimore.
The Cowboys were overwhelmed by the reining MVP who simply ran over, ran around and ran through the Cowboys. Let's recap the loss with key moments, players and stats from the game.