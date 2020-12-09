Despite Layoff, Lamar Jackson Gives Defense Fits

Turns out the quick turnaround didn't affect Lamar Jackson too much.

The reigning NFL MVP didn't quite look himself just one day after being activated from Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list, but it certainly was enough for Baltimore to secure a 34-17 victory over the Cowboys in a twice-rescheduled Tuesday night game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson completed just 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards – the third-lowest total of his career in a full start – but did throw two touchdown passes to one interception for a 101.8 rating.

More significant was Jackson's work with his feet. By the end of the night, Jackson had passed Arizona's Kyler Murray for the most rushing yards by a quarterback this season (669).

He finished Tuesday's game with 13 carries for 94 yards, his second-highest total this season, and set the tone early with a 37-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Afterward, linebacker

Leighton Vander Esch blamed himself for not sealing the proper gap.

In all, the Cowboys allowed 294 rushing yards Tuesday night – the second-most yielded by the defense this season.