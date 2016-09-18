Game Recap: Cowboys Have More Red-Zone Success In 27-23 Victory

Sep 18, 2016
Kurt Daniels

Editor of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine / Dallas Cowboys Game Program

This Dak Prescott kid? Looks like he can play.

Despite starting in his first career NFL road game, the rookie quarterback kept his composure and led the Dallas Cowboys to a 27-23 victory over the rival Washington Redskins. He completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 292 yards and no interceptions for an impressive passer rating of 103.8. He also recorded his first career rushing touchdown while leading Dallas to 432 total yards of offense.

But Prescott wasn't alone. Fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 83 yards while averaging 4.0 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown of his own. And after being relatively quiet in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Giants, Dez Bryant busted loose for 102 receiving yards off of seven catches. Cole Beasley added another five receptions for 75 yards.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the line, the Dallas defense did just enough to get the job done, giving up 380 yards of total offense, but also posting two sacks and an interception. The Cowboys again held the time of possession advantage, 32:51 to 27:09.

The Cowboys got off to another strong start as they put points on the board on each of their first two possessions. Their second drive, in particular, was a thing of beauty as the team marched 94 yards in nine plays, highlighted by a fourth-and-1 at the Washington 30-yard line. Deciding to go for it, Prescott faked a handoff up the middle and then found Geoff Swaim open in the right flat, the tight end rumbling down the sideline to the Redskins' 2. Soon enough, Elliott was powering in from the 1-yard line for the second touchdown of his young career.

Unfortunately, though, that would be the exception rather than the rule in the first half. Dallas opened the game with a trip into the red zone, getting a first-and-goal at the Washington 5-yard line, but they surprisingly elected to pass the ball three straight times, all of which were incomplete to force a 22-yard chip-shot field goal from Dan Bailey.

After a punt on their third possession, the Cowboys then added another three points on their final full series of the second quarter, this time on a 31-yard Bailey field goal that gave Dallas a 13-10 lead at the half. But this again came after a trip into the red zone, the team having scored just two touchdowns in six trips past the opponent's 20-yard line for the season.

[embeddedad0]And just like the week before against the Giants, that looked like it was going to be a problem for the Cowboys. The Redskins reached the end zone early in the second quarter after an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Then after adding a field goal later in the frame, opened up the second half with another scoring drive to take the lead, 17-13.

Dallas had to start turning those field goals into touchdowns.

And, they did. On their very next possession, the Cowboys responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that saw Prescott find Bryant over the middle for 16 yards to get his team into the red zone once again. But this time, the rookie quarterback finished things off with a scramble up the middle from 6 yards out for his first career touchdown.

The lead, however, didn't last long as Washington's own luck in the red zone took a turn for the worse after the Dallas defense stepped up. First head coach Jason Garrett tried to surprise the Redskins with an on-side kick, but when the ball didn't travel 10 yards, the home team was set up with great field position.

But despite reaching the Dallas 11-yard line, Washington had to settle for a 29-yard field goal. Which is what they again had to do after Elliott fumbled on the Cowboys' next possession. That gave the Redskins the ball at the Dallas 34, but this time Washington made it to the Cowboys' 4-yard line before settling for another three points.

Still, the Redskins had the advantage, 23-20, as the fourth quarter got underway.

And those red zone troubles for Washington continued, as once again the Dallas defense came through. On third-and-goal at the Cowboys' 6-yard line, Cousins tried to thread a pass to receiver Pierre Garcon in the back of the end zone, only to have safety Barry Church step in front for the interception.

Prescott then marched his team back down the field, driving 80 yards in 11 plays while eating up 5:50 of clock. And again, the Cowboys made good in the red zone, as Alfred Morris darted in from the 4-yard line for the score and the lead with under five minutes remaining in the game.

But the Cowboys defense still had to do its part, a tall order given some of their previous late-game struggles. But this time they were up to the task, as they first stopped the Redskins on a fourth-and-1 at the Washington 44-yard line, Justin Durant knocking away a pass attempt, before the defense then kept the Redskins from scoring after Washington took over at their own 10-yard line with only 1:30 left in the game and no timeouts.

With the 27-23 victory, the Cowboys moved to 1-1 on the year. They will next return home for a Sunday night prime-time matchup against the Chicago Bears.

