Gameday: How Does Claiborne Bounce Back Against Cooper?





Since then, Claiborne has done a much better job of putting himself in position to make plays. Where the Eagles will try and attack this Cowboys secondary is with the crossing routes, trying to rub the defensive backs off crossing the field. Claiborne will also have to be careful of ball in the air. Nick Foles is not afraid of throwing the ball up and allowing Cooper to go get it. If Claiborne is going to win this matchup, he is going to have to play his most physical game to date.

Cowboys OG Brian Waters and Ronald Leary vs. Eagles LB DeMeco Ryans and Mychal Kendricks

The Eagles play a 3 – 4 front which is a big change from what we had seen from them in the past. It's a front that likes to move its line and fill with very active inside linebackers. DeMeco Ryans and Mychal Kendricks really do a nice job of getting to the ball and making plays.

Both run very well and play with nice instincts. For linebackers that are so aggressive, they don't appear to play out of position. Both are very good tacklers and when in space, can wrap up to get their man on the ground. Will present an interesting challenge for Brian Waters and Ronald Leary who cannot allow these linebackers to run unblocked to the ball. It will be important on a couple of different levels because not only do these guys play the run well but they are also used in their blitz package.