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Garrett Gives Injury Updates Leading Into Third Preseason Week

Aug 21, 2016 at 10:35 AM

FRISCO, Texas – Two days after their second preseason game, a 41-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys returned to practice at their new world headquarters, The Star, with the third preseason game four days away.

Head coach Jason Garrett provided a few injury updates before practice Sunday:

-Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was expected to practice again Sunday, his third straight practice since returning last Tuesday from a sore hamstring that had sidelined him since Aug. 3. The fourth overall pick missed the first two preseason games and has been practicing on a limited basis. "Like with all the guys coming back from injuries, we want to make sure we keep an eye on them as practice goes, but we anticipate him practicing today," Garrett said.

-Tyron Smith has sat out the first two preseason games with a stinger, and Garrett anticipated the All-Pro left tackle would take part in individual drills Sunday.

-Linebacker Mark Nzeocha is dealing with an Achilles strain suffered in the first half against the Dolphins. "We're going to take it day by day and hopefully we can get him back sooner rather than later," Garrett said.

-Rob Phillips

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