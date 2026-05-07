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Mailbag: No Winters extension a pro or con?

May 07, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Seems when teams trade for a player, a contract extension is often agreed to right after the trade, but that wasn't *the case with Dee Winters. In your opinion, is this wait-and-see approach with him a pro or con?* Garet Tanaka/*Wailuku*, HI

Patrik: I wouldn't say that happens often, to be honest, George Pickens being a recent and much bigger example of that. The wait-and-see approach isn't abnormal for NFL teams after trading for a player. Sometimes it's not as much directed at the player as it is the totality of the position group and/or the market. I believe the Cowboys are smart to let Winters play out his contract season. Sure, if he has a breakout year in 2026, it'll cost them more in the end, but the cap goes up anyway, so there's that. Additionally, they have no clue quite yet how their linebacker room will shake out, so why prematurely commit to Winters before knowing what his role will ultimately be? Will he be the starting MIKE, or will it be someone else? Will he be a rotational piece? Those two roles carry different salaries and guaranteed money in a negotiation, so there's no point in jumping the contract gun there.

Tommy: I would say it's a pro. Winters has yet to play a snap in Dallas, and is on a favorable deal with the Cowboys right now in terms of salary cap. Dallas did the exact same thing with George Pickens last year. This was a trade to add a player with experience to a position that didn't have a lot of bodies in it, and Winters has a chance to earn himself a nice pay day if he has a good year in Dallas.

To my knowledge, I can't remember the last time the Cowboys traded for a player and immediately signed them to an extension at least in recent history. Pickens was a trade, Quinnen Williams was only a trade, Jonathan Mingo was just a trade, and all of the trades the Cowboys made in the offseason last year to add to the roster did not include extensions. The Winters deal seems to fall along those same lines of making 2026 a "prove it" year of sorts, and someone who can elevate the floor of the defense in 2026.

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