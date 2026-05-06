 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2026

Caleb Downs currently set to wear #13 ahead of Cowboys OTAs

May 06, 2026 at 02:25 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

04_29_ Caleb Downs

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs is now currently set to wear #13, according to the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop.

Downs, who wore #18 during the team's rookie minicamp, now takes over the number that was last worn by Dante Fowler in 2025.

While Downs' number is set to be #13 for the time being, it is subject to change and still could be different between now and the beginning of the regular season.

Throughout his high school and collegiate career, Downs has sported the #2, which is currently taken by free agent CB signing Cobie Durant. Downs has been asked about what number he'll wear during the season, but hasn't offered many details.

"We're gonna see what happens," Downs said when asked if there was any chance he would wear #18 during the season. "That's the only thing I'm going to say about that."

Durant, who signed with Dallas after four years with the Rams, previously wore #14 in Los Angeles and in college at South Carolina State. The number #14 is currently worn by Marquese Bell.

Some players who have worn the #13 for the Cowboys in years past include Fowler, Michael Gallup, DeMarvion Overshown, Lucky Whitehead and T.Y. Hilton.

With Downs moving to #13, free agent QB signing Sam Howell is moving from #13 to #16, and UDFA WR Jordan Hudson is moving from #16 to #18.

Related Content

news

3 Points: Why Quinnen Williams will lead Cowboys' defensive charge

When the 2026 season gets underway, Quinnen Williams will likely be the motor that drives the entire defense in Dallas, and there are at least three reasons why.

news

Tape Talk: 4 plays from the film room where Caleb Downs makes an impact

In today's Tape Talk, a look at four plays from the film room breaking down where and how Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs makes an impact on defense.

news

3 Points: Dak Prescott primed in a race against Father Time

When Dak Prescott takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026, he'll still be in prime form, and on the hunt for a Super Bowl trophy while that's still true.

news

2026 Cowboys Offseason Calendar: Key Dates, OTAs, Minicamp

The complete calendar of NFL events, dates and deadlines is set in stone, and the Cowboys know exactly how to manage their offseason entering 2026.

news

Schottenheimer on Cowboys' LB equation for 2026, talks 'green dot'

With so much discussion regarding who'll be the Cowboys' green dot in 2026, and if Dallas is done shopping at LB, Brian Schottenheimer gets candid about Dallas' plans.

news

Cowboys to sign rookie free agent guard DJ Wingfield

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with rookie free agent guard DJ Wingfield following a successful tryout at Dallas' rookie minicamp, bringing the 2026 UDFA class up to 12 players.

news

Zach Switzer, grandson of Barry, super grateful for tryout at Cowboys minicamp

If Zach Switzer sounds familiar, it's because he's the grandson of former Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer—and his appearance this weekend was no accident.

news

Notes and observations from Cowboys' 2026 rookie minicamp

Following two days of practices and media availability, a look back at news and notes from Cowboys rookie minicamp as Dallas' rookies prepare for their first NFL offseason.

news

Brian Schottenheimer: George Pickens has 'scary' potential

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was "not surprised" that WR George Pickens signed his franchise tag, and believes his Pro Bowl wide receiver has "scary" potential still ahead.

news

Cowboys' rookie minicamp officially gets underway in Dallas

Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and the entire Cowboys' 2026 draft class has officially reported for rookie minicamp, and with plenty of high expectations attached to them.

news

Spagnola: Overhaul in progress around here

With the rookie minicamp underway, it's easy to see the team's overhaul of the defense is off to a good start.

Advertising