Caleb Downs currently set to wear #13 ahead of Cowboys OTAs

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs is now currently set to wear #13, according to the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop.

Downs, who wore #18 during the team's rookie minicamp, now takes over the number that was last worn by Dante Fowler in 2025.

While Downs' number is set to be #13 for the time being, it is subject to change and still could be different between now and the beginning of the regular season.

Throughout his high school and collegiate career, Downs has sported the #2, which is currently taken by free agent CB signing Cobie Durant. Downs has been asked about what number he'll wear during the season, but hasn't offered many details.

"We're gonna see what happens," Downs said when asked if there was any chance he would wear #18 during the season. "That's the only thing I'm going to say about that."

Durant, who signed with Dallas after four years with the Rams, previously wore #14 in Los Angeles and in college at South Carolina State. The number #14 is currently worn by Marquese Bell.

Some players who have worn the #13 for the Cowboys in years past include Fowler, Michael Gallup, DeMarvion Overshown, Lucky Whitehead and T.Y. Hilton.