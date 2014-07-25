Garrett's Message To Carr: Take All The Time You Need

Jul 25, 2014 at 07:41 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

carr_072514_650.jpg


OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys are still without Brandon Carr so far at training camp and according to head coach Jason Garrett, there is no timetable for his return.

The veteran cornerback remains with his ailing mother and Garrett said the situation "really doesn't look good right now," regarding her health.

"I texted back and forth with him (Thursday)," Garrett said of Carr. The situation with his mom has been going on for a while. When I talked to him on Tuesday before we left – I told him, 'to take all the time you need. The stuff you're handling right now is the most important stuff in life. So try to communicate with us when you can.' We're just giving him all the freedom he can so he can handle that situation the right way."

[embedded_ad]

The Cowboys' secondary has unfortunately had its share of family deaths in the last 12 months. Last year, safety J.J. Wilcox left camp to be with his family when his mother passed away. Morris Claiborne had to deal with the loss of his father last December.

"I think these situations are hard for anybody of any age," Garrett said. "I don't know you really get your arms around how you handle death. Certainly when it's someone as close to you as your mom. Our job is to be supportive of those guys. When they come back, you just try to get them as acclimated as you can."

With Carr out, Claiborne and Orlando Scandrick have been taking first-team reps. Backups Sterling Moore and B.W. Webb have been rotating as the third cornerback on nickel situations.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising