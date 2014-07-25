Garrett's Message To Carr: Take All The Time You Need





OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys are still without Brandon Carr so far at training camp and according to head coach Jason Garrett, there is no timetable for his return.

The veteran cornerback remains with his ailing mother and Garrett said the situation "really doesn't look good right now," regarding her health.

"I texted back and forth with him (Thursday)," Garrett said of Carr. The situation with his mom has been going on for a while. When I talked to him on Tuesday before we left – I told him, 'to take all the time you need. The stuff you're handling right now is the most important stuff in life. So try to communicate with us when you can.' We're just giving him all the freedom he can so he can handle that situation the right way."

[embedded_ad]

The Cowboys' secondary has unfortunately had its share of family deaths in the last 12 months. Last year, safety J.J. Wilcox left camp to be with his family when his mother passed away. Morris Claiborne had to deal with the loss of his father last December.

"I think these situations are hard for anybody of any age," Garrett said. "I don't know you really get your arms around how you handle death. Certainly when it's someone as close to you as your mom. Our job is to be supportive of those guys. When they come back, you just try to get them as acclimated as you can."