Garrett Sees Scandrick More Than Slot CB

Aug 25, 2011 at 09:19 AM

When owner/GM Jerry Jones officially made Jason Garrett the head coach back in January, one of the points he reiterated was Garrett's involvement in personnel decisions and that he'd have final say in the roster.

That being said, it was no surprise that Garrett had more than favorable remarks about Orlando Scandrick just one day after the Cowboys rewarded the cornerback with a five-year contract extension worth $25 million, including $10 million guaranteed.

Even as the offensive coordinator in 2008 when the Cowboys drafted Scandrick in the fifth round, Garrett said he quickly realized the type of the player the team had in the feisty cornerback.

"We like Orlando a lot. We've liked him pretty much from the start," Garrett said. "He was a guy who was drafted relatively low and then came in and made a great first impression on everybody."

And to have Scandrick locked up now for the next six seasons is obviously an exciting thing for Garrett.

"He's a guy that's very talented. He's quick, he's fast, he's instinctive, he's got long arms and he makes plays," Garrett said. "He plays the right way. He loves football; he's always got a smile on his face. He's got great intensity, he competes. He's a guy that shows up; he shows up in practice; he shows up in the game. He's shown some versatility."

Garrett also said Scandrick has proven to be more than just a slot corner.

"With Terence Newman and Mike Jenkins being out he's played more as an outside corner for the last couple of weeks in training camp and he's demonstrated that he can play out there," Garrett said. "He certainly has been a very good inside player, a nickel player, for us the last couple of years. Those are the kind of guys you want on your team. He loves to play. He has a contagious personality, he's instinctive, he's a playmaker. I think he makes everyone better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

