Garrett Taking New Steps In Making Players Accountable

Jul 24, 2013 at 07:52 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

garrett_072413_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys



OXNARD, Calif. –We've seen running. We've seen pushups. We've seen players pulled from practice. Now, the Cowboys are trying a different approach in to get players to be accountable for their mental mistakes in practice.

This year, jumping offside before the snap doesn't just get you pulled out of the drill. The entire group will go off the field as well.

So earlier this week when DeMarcus Ware jumped the snap in the team period, he went off the field and replaced by the second-team. And along with him went Jason Hatcher, Sean Lissemore and Ben Bass, the players making up the first-team defensive unit these days.

"One of the things we really emphasize form a coaching staff standpoint and throughout our team is the word accountability," head coach Jason Garrett said. "We have to take accountability for what we're doing. We have to hold each other accountable."

Last year, the Cowboys ranked 31st in the NFL with 28 false start penalties. The Cowboys ranked also ranked 30th in the league with 16 defensive offside infractions.

"We have to get better in the area of pre-snap penalties. There's no secret to that," Garrett said. "It's a whole unit thing. It's the offensive unit or the defensive unit. Everybody's responsible for that. On offense it's the quarterback's cadence, making it friendly to the offensive linemen. And obviously it's the offensive linemen, receivers, backs and tight ends' responsibility to stay onsides. We feel like it's a good idea to make sure it's not only the guy who does it, it's everybody."

[embedded_ad]

Garrett explained if a member of the first-team group jumps offside or has a false start, they will be replaced by the second-teamers. If the second group has the same infraction, the third group goes in. And if that happens again, the third-teamers gets bumped by the first-group. Garrett said that scenario won't go over well to the starters.

"If you're a 3, you don't want that to happen," Garrett said. "The (ones) are some of the best players we have and have plenty of reps. They don't want more reps. We think it's a good accountability system and got to make sure we get the behavior right on both sides of the ball."

Photos of the Wednesday morning walkthrough >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising