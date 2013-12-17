GB Defense Praises Dallas Run Game; Glad To See Passes





IRVING, Texas – Clay Matthews said it felt like a Super Bowl win. Coach Mike McCarthy said it took him everything not to cry.

There were a bevy of strong words coming out of the Packers' victory after their comeback win against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, but the strongest had to do with the Green Bay defenders' opinion of the Cowboys' running game and offensive game plan in the second half.

Nose tackle Ryan Pickett said the Cowboys ran the best zone running scheme in the league, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and that the Cowboys helped the Packers by going away from it.

"The last four weeks, nobody could stop it — their zone scheme," Pickett said, "and they gave up on it. We're just happy they did. We were, like, 'OK, we'll take it.'" [embedded_ad]

The Cowboys have had at least one player rush for more than 80 yards in each of their last five games, as the offensive line continues to win at the line of scrimmage. DeMarco Murray's rushed for more than 130 yards each of the last two games without breaking the 20-carry mark in either game.

Murray ran the ball 18 times for 134 yards and a touchdown for an average of 7.4 yards per carry Sunday against the Packers. He had 11 carries for 93 yards in the first half, yet rushed just seven times in the second half despite the Cowboys holding onto a 23-point lead at halftime.

Pickett said the Packers watched Murray last week and could tell the running back was "the real deal" and one of the most underrated backs in the league, and he proved it Sunday. The Packers were happy to see fewer running plays in the second half, despite the Cowboys leading until the last two minutes of the game.

Cornerback Tramon Williams told the *Milwaukee Journal Sentinel *that the Cowboys run the ball really well against everybody they play, but they never stick with it, and "that's just who they are."