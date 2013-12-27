Going To The Game? Pregame Entertainment For Week 17





WHAT: Philadelphia Eagles (9-6) at Dallas Cowboys (8-7)

WHEN: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TELEVISION: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

If you're planning to attend Sunday's game, here are some other things to look for before, during and after the game.

Did You Know:

The roof and the doors are expected to be closed for this game. Please note that this can change up to 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

The key times for Sunday's game include:

Parking Lots open at 1 p.m. Plazas open at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.



To create an intimidating atmosphere for the game, rally towels will be placed on every seat in the stadium.

Pregame ceremonies will be held to commemorate the following awards: High School Coach of the Year, Community Quarterback Award and Bob Lilly Award.

There will also be a commemoration of the United Way's 40th anniversary in Dallas-Fort Worth.

On the Plazas

Other forms of entertainment will abound at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Dallas-area rapper Dorrough will perform on the East Plaza from 6:35 p.m. until 6:55 p.m.

East Texas country band Westbound 21 will perform on the West Plaza from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m., Randy Lann, the Official Grill Master of the Dallas Cowboys, and Joe Cahn, the Commissioner of Tailgating, will be heading out into the parking lots with the Tailgate Nation crew. Find out where they're at by following @CowboysTGN on Twitter or liking them on Facebook at Dallas Cowboys Tailgate Nation for updates.

Rhythm & Blues Dance Team, Rhythm & Blues Drum Line and Rhythm & Blues Break Boys will each perform on both East & West plaza before the game.

There will also be a free Kids Zone, complete with mechanical bull, rock climbing wall and zip line. There will also be NFL Play 60 games, face painting and balloon animals.

There will also be giveaways like official game-used merchandise, CD's, and much more on each stage in the plazas for games like Karaoke Contest, Ladder Golf, Bag Toss and Dance Contest

There will also be Plaza food and beverage discounts1: $2 12oz. soda & bottled water $5 12oz. Miller beer, as well as discounted hot dogs, burgers and sausages.

In-Game Entertainment

Trumpeter Freddie Jones will once again perform the national anthem Sunday, as he is scheduled to do for every home game this fall. Jones' instrumental anthem was wildly popular at the Cowboys' season opener.

The night's halftime entertainment will be a show by the Kilgore Rangerettes.

The Cowboys will honor their 2014 Pro Bowl selections with a video during the game.

… Looking For 20 [embedded_ad]

All season long, Cowboys fans attending home games will be hoping for at least 20 points. This year, Papa John's has partnered with the Cowboys for the ultimate fan promotion. Any game in which the Cowboys get at least 20 points, all fans in attendance will get 50 percent off their entire order the following day at papajohns.com with promo code COWBOYS20. Offer valid for regular-priced menu items and only at participating stores.

New Bag Policy

Fans are reminded to remember the NFL's new bag policy (/bags/), which will be in effect Sunday night and at every Cowboys home game this season.

Only hand-held purses will be allowed into the stadium, along with clear plastic tote bags that do not exceed 12"x6"x12" inches.

Items such as backpacks, coolers, large purses, camera bags, diaper bags, fanny packs and seat cushions are not allowed into the stadium under the new NFL safety rules.

Traffic and Parking

Fans are recommended to use www.dallascowboysmaps.com for all travels to AT&T Stadium. This website provides the best route from point of origin to the pre-purchased or selected cash parking lot.

The I-30 HOV lane is being converted to a managed toll lane. As a result, HOV lanes from west of downtown Dallas to the Tarrant County line will not be available. However, you can access the HOV lane that serves the left exit to Legends/AT&T Way, as it will continue to be open for in-bound and out-bound needs.

Lamar Avenue in Arlington is under construction and has been reduced to one lane from Collins to Ballpark Way.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted in designated tailgating spaces located along the perimeter of each of the AT&T Stadium and Rangers parking lots. The spaces are available on a first come, first served basis.

There will be no early admittance into parking lots.