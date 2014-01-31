Good & Bad: Harris, Return Game Excel; Depth Wanted





Promising: Everything about Harris. He served as the team's best returner and best player on the coverage units. The possibility for something special to happen on special teams always existed when he was on the field, particularly back as a returner on both punt and kick returns. Harris was also one of the team's leading special teams tacklers, despite missing three games.

With the poor defensive play and increased takeaways last season, Harris didn't get many chances as a punt returner. But he made his opportunities count. He finished in the top three in both punt return average (12.8) and kick return average (30.6) in the NFL. He returned a punt for a touchdown and was second in the league in kick return average behind only Minnesota rookie Cordarrelle Patterson.

As a result, the Cowboys finished the 2013 season with a higher kick return average as a team in 2013 (25.5) than at any point in the 2000s. Their punt return average of 12.5 as a team was their most since 2010. Prior to that, you'd have to go back to 1998 to find the last time they averaged at least 12.5 yards per return. Every time a punt went back to Harris, he was a candidate to take it the distance.

Troubling: There were few elements on special teams that were troubling when it came to anything, let alone the return game. But one area that may need addressing is depth to the unit. The Cowboys weren't the same team on special teams when Harris was out, which was evident when they lost their top returner and cover player for three games. He'll play through a bevy of injuries, but his hamstring left him unable to go for a few games during the 2013 season.

That meant a move to Terrance Williams as a kick returner, and he fumbled on the opening [embedded_ad]

kickoff against the Raiders, leading to an Oakland touchdown the other way. Williams took one return 14 yards against the Bears and had a respectable but un-Harris like 23-yard average per kick return against the Packers. The Cowboys brought Michael Spurlock out of free agency very briefly, and while he had a terrific 62-yard punt return on his one punt return against the Redskins, he also struggled in the kick return game averaging just 17 yards per return on three returns and was barely with the team.