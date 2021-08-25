Greg Zuerlein Passes Physical, Returning From PUP

FRISCO, Texas — Kicker Greg Zuerlein has passed his physical and has been taken off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), making him eligible to begin practicing.

The Cowboys waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday, a strong indication that Zuerlein is ready to return from offseason back surgery that has sidelined him for all of training camp and preseason to this point.

Zuerlein hasn't practiced yet but has made gradual progress kicking on his own, special teams coordinator John Fassel said recently.

All along, the expectation has been that Zuerlein should be ready for the season opener and possibly kick in Sunday's preseason finale against Jacksonville. With Hajrullahu waived, it looks like Zuerlein should be ready for Sunday.

Zuerlein, signed to a three-year deal last year, made 34 of a career-high 41 field goal attempts last season and went 33-of-36 on extra points. He previously played eight seasons under Fassel with the Rams.