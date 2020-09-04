Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Gregory Conditionally Reinstated; Next Steps?

Sep 04, 2020 at 05:15 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Gregory-Conditionally-Reinstated;-Next-Steps-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – After an indefinite league suspension spanning over 18 months, Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated once again, the NFL announced Friday.

Through a league statement, NFL Media reports that Gregory "will first participate in an acclimation period to help facilitate his return to football before being able to practice and be eligible to play in games."

According to the statement, Gregory may report to the Cowboys on Monday, Sept. 7 for testing and may participate in conditioning activities, individual workouts and meetings. He can begin practicing Oct. 5 and is eligible to return to game action after Week 6, which means his first game back can be Oct. 25 at Washington.

Gregory, who recently applied for reinstatement, shared his excitement about Friday's news on Twitter:

It's been a long road back for Gregory since February 2019, when the league indefinitely suspended him for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement in 2018. The 2015 second-round pick had missed the better part of two seasons (2016-17) on league suspension but returned for 14 games in 2018, ranking second on the Cowboys' defense with six sacks.

Then came the next suspension that sidelined him for all of last season.

The Cowboys were not permitted to have contact with Gregory, 27, throughout the suspension but remained hopeful he could return.

Once back on the field, Gregory would add more pass-rushing experience to a revamped defensive line that includes veteran free-agent signings Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen.

Related Content

Brandon Carr Visits; Possible Safety Fit? 
news

Brandon Carr Visits; Possible Safety Fit? 

A familiar face met with the Cowboys on Friday and might be an option for them as they figure out the 53-man roster this weekend. 
Spagnola: Can't Believe Still Talking Safety
news

Spagnola: Can't Believe Still Talking Safety

Never, ever – ever – has there been so much angst, so much concern over one position than the current state over the Dallas Cowboys safety position.
2019 Draft Pick Among Four More Cowboys Waived
news

2019 Draft Pick Among Four More Cowboys Waived

The Cowboys continue to make roster cuts ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. (Central) deadline, waiving 2019 fifth-round pick Joe Jackson, undrafted rookie running back Darius Anderson, tight end Cole Hikutini and guard Cody Wichmann.
Updates: Randy Gregory's Status Still "Evolving" 
news

Updates: Randy Gregory's Status Still "Evolving" 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' training camp.
Schultz "Sees The Whole Picture" At Fullback
news

Schultz "Sees The Whole Picture" At Fullback

While he's still very much a tight end, Dalton Schultz is lining up in different spots, even out of the backfield as a fullback. 
Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety
news

Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety

After veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's release Thursday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team will be on the lookout to improve at the safety position as the regular season draws closer.
Cowboys Opt To Release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
news

Cowboys Opt To Release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

It was widely assumed that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would man one of the Cowboys' starting safety jobs in 2020, but it wasn't meant to be. The team opted to release the veteran safety on Thursday afternoon.
How Will Roster Cuts Be Affected By COVID-19?
news

How Will Roster Cuts Be Affected By COVID-19?

This should sound familiar by now, but things are going to look a bit different this coming weekend.
Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp
news

Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp

Bradlee Anae and Francis Bernard led a top college defense a year ago. Now they're competing together at Cowboys training camp.
Crawford: This Group Could Be The Best
news

Crawford: This Group Could Be The Best

Among the many new faces on the D-line this year, Tyrone Crawford's return from missing most of last year can't be overlooked. The veteran said this collection of linemen might be the best he's seen.
Mick Shots: Beginning To Look Like Football
news

Mick Shots: Beginning To Look Like Football

Getting closer and closer.

Advertising