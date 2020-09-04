Gregory Conditionally Reinstated; Next Steps?

FRISCO, Texas – After an indefinite league suspension spanning over 18 months, Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated once again, the NFL announced Friday.
Through a league statement, NFL Media reports that Gregory "will first participate in an acclimation period to help facilitate his return to football before being able to practice and be eligible to play in games."
According to the statement, Gregory may report to the Cowboys on Monday, Sept. 7 for testing and may participate in conditioning activities, individual workouts and meetings. He can begin practicing Oct. 5 and is eligible to return to game action after Week 6, which means his first game back can be Oct. 25 at Washington.
Gregory, who recently applied for reinstatement, shared his excitement about Friday's news on Twitter:
It's been a long road back for Gregory since February 2019, when the league indefinitely suspended him for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement in 2018. The 2015 second-round pick had missed the better part of two seasons (2016-17) on league suspension but returned for 14 games in 2018, ranking second on the Cowboys' defense with six sacks.
Then came the next suspension that sidelined him for all of last season.
The Cowboys were not permitted to have contact with Gregory, 27, throughout the suspension but remained hopeful he could return.
Once back on the field, Gregory would add more pass-rushing experience to a revamped defensive line that includes veteran free-agent signings Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen.