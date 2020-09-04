Brandon Carr Visits; Possible Safety Fit? 

FRISCO, Texas – A familiar face met with the Cowboys on Friday and might be an option for them as they figure out the 53-man roster this weekend.

Former cornerback Brandon Carr, who has spent the last three years in Baltimore, visited with the team on Friday. He actually has some experience at safety, playing the position some last year for the Ravens.

Carr is a 12-year veteran at the age of 34, has never missed a game in his career. He's played a full 16-game schedule for a dozen seasons but has been a free agent this offseason the Ravens decided not to pick up his option.

Carr's 192-game streak is the longest active streak for a defensive player. But that streak is in jeopardy with the season starting next week and Carr not on roster.

He played in Dallas from 2012-16, mostly at left corner but he did move around to the safety position at times in Rob Ryan's scheme.

The Cowboys have a need for safety now after cutting veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The Cowboys will likely start Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson.