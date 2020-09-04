Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Brandon Carr Visits; Possible Safety Fit? 

Sep 04, 2020 at 05:46 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Brandon-Carr-Visits;-Possible-Safety-Fit--hero
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

FRISCO, Texas – A familiar face met with the Cowboys on Friday and might be an option for them as they figure out the 53-man roster this weekend.

Former cornerback Brandon Carr, who has spent the last three years in Baltimore, visited with the team on Friday. He actually has some experience at safety, playing the position some last year for the Ravens.

Carr is a 12-year veteran at the age of 34, has never missed a game in his career. He's played a full 16-game schedule for a dozen seasons but has been a free agent this offseason the Ravens decided not to pick up his option.

Carr's 192-game streak is the longest active streak for a defensive player. But that streak is in jeopardy with the season starting next week and Carr not on roster.

He played in Dallas from 2012-16, mostly at left corner but he did move around to the safety position at times in Rob Ryan's scheme.

The Cowboys have a need for safety now after cutting veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The Cowboys will likely start Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson.

While there has been past interest in Earl Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler who was also on the Ravens last year, the Cowboys might opt for a more versatile option in Carr, who has the flexibility to play both corner and safety.

Related Content

Gregory Conditionally Reinstated; Next Steps?
news

Gregory Conditionally Reinstated; Next Steps?

After an 18-month indefinite suspension, Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated, NFL Media announced. Here are the next steps for Gregory to return to game action.
Spagnola: Can't Believe Still Talking Safety
news

Spagnola: Can't Believe Still Talking Safety

Never, ever – ever – has there been so much angst, so much concern over one position than the current state over the Dallas Cowboys safety position.
2019 Draft Pick Among Four More Cowboys Waived
news

2019 Draft Pick Among Four More Cowboys Waived

The Cowboys continue to make roster cuts ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. (Central) deadline, waiving 2019 fifth-round pick Joe Jackson, undrafted rookie running back Darius Anderson, tight end Cole Hikutini and guard Cody Wichmann.
Updates: Randy Gregory's Status Still "Evolving" 
news

Updates: Randy Gregory's Status Still "Evolving" 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' training camp.
Schultz "Sees The Whole Picture" At Fullback
news

Schultz "Sees The Whole Picture" At Fullback

While he's still very much a tight end, Dalton Schultz is lining up in different spots, even out of the backfield as a fullback. 
Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety
news

Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety

After veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's release Thursday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team will be on the lookout to improve at the safety position as the regular season draws closer.
Cowboys Opt To Release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
news

Cowboys Opt To Release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

It was widely assumed that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would man one of the Cowboys' starting safety jobs in 2020, but it wasn't meant to be. The team opted to release the veteran safety on Thursday afternoon.
How Will Roster Cuts Be Affected By COVID-19?
news

How Will Roster Cuts Be Affected By COVID-19?

This should sound familiar by now, but things are going to look a bit different this coming weekend.
Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp
news

Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp

Bradlee Anae and Francis Bernard led a top college defense a year ago. Now they're competing together at Cowboys training camp.
Crawford: This Group Could Be The Best
news

Crawford: This Group Could Be The Best

Among the many new faces on the D-line this year, Tyrone Crawford's return from missing most of last year can't be overlooked. The veteran said this collection of linemen might be the best he's seen.
Mick Shots: Beginning To Look Like Football
news

Mick Shots: Beginning To Look Like Football

Getting closer and closer.

Advertising