Crawford: This Group Could Be The Best

"I missed everything. I missed being on that field. Just playing football," Crawford said. "Making that big hit, going to war. I like the battle aspect of all this. I like that trench-warfare that I get to be a part of it every week. That's just who I am. I like to battle."

And it's always easier to battle alongside some talented players like this group. The new players, coupled with DeMarcus Lawrence on the edge, have created a stable of defensive linemen that could very well be the best Crawford has seen since he was drafted back in 2012.

"I've definitely played alongside a lot of dogs over my time here," Crawford said. "But this group has the potential to be one of the best. The guys that we have on the outside that can play inside and can also rush inside. Just how we can mix it up and just get after the quarterback and put a big stop on the run. It looks good to me right now.

"I feel pretty good about where we're at. We've put in the work. I'm excited to get going with this group of men."

Whether the linemen are new to the team like Poe, Griffen or even third-round pick Neville Gallimore, or a longtime vet such as Crawford, they're all adjusting to new defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

Last week on a conference call with the media, Tomsula mentioned the competitive nature of Crawford, even recalling a recent argument on the field about playing time.