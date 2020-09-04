2019 Draft Pick Among Four More Cowboys Waived

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys continue to make roster cuts ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. (Central) deadline, waiving 2019 fifth-round pick Joe Jackson, undrafted rookie running back Darius Anderson, tight end Cole Hikutini and guard Cody Wichmann.

Jackson appeared in five games as a rookie defensive end last season, recording five tackles and two quarterback pressures in 72 defensive snaps. But this year's defensive line depth chart has gotten more crowded with the free-agent signings of veterans Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen.

Jackson, Anderson, Hikutini and Wichmann were competing for backup spots on the final roster. Anderson originally signed in May as a rookie free agent out of North Texas. Hikutini and Wichmann spent time on the Cowboys' practice squad last season.