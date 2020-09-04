Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety

FRISCO, Texas – After veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's release Thursday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team will be on the lookout to improve at the safety position as the regular season draws closer.
"We're certainly going to look at all avenues as we move forward here and I wouldn't rule anything out," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "We're just down there working with (vice president of player personnel) Will (McClay) and our pro scouting department as well as our coaches in trying to figure out what our next steps might be here."
Starting safety Xavier Woods hasn't practiced this week after a groin injury in Sunday's practice, though the Cowboys have indicated it's not serious. Fifth-year veteran Darian Thompson has had a strong training camp and is the most logical choice to start alongside Woods at this point.
Jones said they're pleased with overall depth in the secondary, citing the versatility of cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie, Daryl Worley and Reggie Robinson to play some safety if needed. A strong camp from rookie Trevon Diggs further strengthens the numbers at cornerback when everyone is healthy, though veteran Jourdan Lewis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury.
But, as Jones always says, the Cowboys are looking to improve the roster "365 days a year." With the cuts deadline looming Saturday, there will be considerable roster movement around the league. An opportunity at safety might present itself.
"We've got some good numbers back there. We've just got to continue to look for ways that we can improve," Jones said. "And if we find a veteran guy who might could help back there early on while some of these young guys or some of these position flex guys are coming along, that would be good as well."
Outside the organization, there's been plenty of speculation that free agent Earl Thomas might be a fit for Dallas since getting released by the Ravens on Aug. 23. Though Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones did not rule out Thomas as a possibility last week and again Tuesday during a 105.3 The Fan visit, so far there hasn't been any apparent movement there.
Stephen Jones did not speculate Thursday, either. Generally speaking, he said they'll be keeping their eyes open for safety help.
"Obviously we won't speak to any specific players, but certainly we'll be trying to improve our football team," he said.