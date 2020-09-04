Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety

But, as Jones always says, the Cowboys are looking to improve the roster "365 days a year." With the cuts deadline looming Saturday, there will be considerable roster movement around the league. An opportunity at safety might present itself.

"We've got some good numbers back there. We've just got to continue to look for ways that we can improve," Jones said. "And if we find a veteran guy who might could help back there early on while some of these young guys or some of these position flex guys are coming along, that would be good as well."

Outside the organization, there's been plenty of speculation that free agent Earl Thomas might be a fit for Dallas since getting released by the Ravens on Aug. 23. Though Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones did not rule out Thomas as a possibility last week and again Tuesday during a 105.3 The Fan visit, so far there hasn't been any apparent movement there.

Stephen Jones did not speculate Thursday, either. Generally speaking, he said they'll be keeping their eyes open for safety help.