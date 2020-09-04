Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety

Sep 03, 2020 at 07:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jones--Cowboys-To-Explore-‘All-Avenues’-At-Safety-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – After veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's release Thursday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team will be on the lookout to improve at the safety position as the regular season draws closer.

"We're certainly going to look at all avenues as we move forward here and I wouldn't rule anything out," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "We're just down there working with (vice president of player personnel) Will (McClay) and our pro scouting department as well as our coaches in trying to figure out what our next steps might be here."

Starting safety Xavier Woods hasn't practiced this week after a groin injury in Sunday's practice, though the Cowboys have indicated it's not serious. Fifth-year veteran Darian Thompson has had a strong training camp and is the most logical choice to start alongside Woods at this point.

Jones said they're pleased with overall depth in the secondary, citing the versatility of cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie, Daryl Worley and Reggie Robinson to play some safety if needed. A strong camp from rookie Trevon Diggs further strengthens the numbers at cornerback when everyone is healthy, though veteran Jourdan Lewis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury.

But, as Jones always says, the Cowboys are looking to improve the roster "365 days a year." With the cuts deadline looming Saturday, there will be considerable roster movement around the league. An opportunity at safety might present itself.

"We've got some good numbers back there. We've just got to continue to look for ways that we can improve," Jones said. "And if we find a veteran guy who might could help back there early on while some of these young guys or some of these position flex guys are coming along, that would be good as well."

Outside the organization, there's been plenty of speculation that free agent Earl Thomas might be a fit for Dallas since getting released by the Ravens on Aug. 23. Though Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones did not rule out Thomas as a possibility last week and again Tuesday during a 105.3 The Fan visit, so far there hasn't been any apparent movement there.

Stephen Jones did not speculate Thursday, either. Generally speaking, he said they'll be keeping their eyes open for safety help. 

"Obviously we won't speak to any specific players, but certainly we'll be trying to improve our football team," he said.

Related Content

Cowboys Opt To Release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
news

Cowboys Opt To Release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

It was widely assumed that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would man one of the Cowboys' starting safety jobs in 2020, but it wasn't meant to be. The team opted to release the veteran safety on Thursday afternoon.
How Will Roster Cuts Be Affected By COVID-19?
news

How Will Roster Cuts Be Affected By COVID-19?

This should sound familiar by now, but things are going to look a bit different this coming weekend.
Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp
news

Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp

Bradlee Anae and Francis Bernard led a top college defense a year ago. Now they're competing together at Cowboys training camp.
Crawford: This Group Could Be The Best
news

Crawford: This Group Could Be The Best

Among the many new faces on the D-line this year, Tyrone Crawford's return from missing most of last year can't be overlooked. The veteran said this collection of linemen might be the best he's seen.
Mick Shots: Beginning To Look Like Football
news

Mick Shots: Beginning To Look Like Football

Getting closer and closer.
Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More
news

Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More

Prescott spoke to the media for about 15 minutes via conference call Wednesday. Here are some takeaways from the starting quarterback's chat.
Even With New Staff, It's Kellen Moore's Show
news

Even With New Staff, It's Kellen Moore's Show

Mike McCarthy brings plenty of expertise to the Cowboys' sideline, but he said he has no desire to step on Kellen Moore's toes, as the Cowboys' young offensive coordinator enters his second season as the team's play caller.
McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status
news

McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status

For the most part, the Cowboys have had fairly good luck with injuries during this shortened training camp.
Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps
news

Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps

Two and a half weeks into training camp, it's clear why the Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs in the second round.
Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On
news

Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On

Ezekiel Elliott has been part of some fantastic rosters in his young career. So it carries some weight when he says this Cowboys team is the best one he's been on.
Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper
news

Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper

Whatever concerns there may have been about Amari Cooper's health, Jerry Jones cleared them up on Tuesday.

Advertising