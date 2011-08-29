Gurode To Be Released Monday

Aug 29, 2011 at 01:55 AM

Monday with his teammates at Valley Ranch.

Gurode was a late scratch from action Saturday night in Minnesota in a move Jerry Jones described as a "business decision." The Cowboys instead went with undrafted and unproven rookie free agent Kevin Kowalski to start in the so-called dress rehearsal game.

The club is hoping Phil Costa can return soon from a PCL strain and he would likely take over as the full-time starter.

The moves the Cowboys about $5.5 million on the salary cap. That is Gurode's base salary for 2011. A $1.6 million prorated charge would hit this year's cap, another $1.6 million will be on next year as well.

Gurode was the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys' roster having joined the team in 2002 as a second-round pick. He played guard and center his first four years and was deemed somewhat as a disappointment, often clashing with former head coach Bill Parcells. But in 2006, Gurode was re-signed to a one-year deal and moved to center full time. He made his first Pro Bowl that warranted a new contract. Gurode eventually made five straight Pro Bowls and this past season was voted the 57th overall player on the NFL Network's Top 100 players, voted on by the players.

