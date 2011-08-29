Gurode To Be Released Monday

Monday with his teammates at Valley Ranch.

Gurode was a late scratch from action Saturday night in Minnesota in a move Jerry Jones described as a "business decision." The Cowboys instead went with undrafted and unproven rookie free agent Kevin Kowalski to start in the so-called dress rehearsal game.

The club is hoping Phil Costa can return soon from a PCL strain and he would likely take over as the full-time starter.

The moves the Cowboys about $5.5 million on the salary cap. That is Gurode's base salary for 2011. A $1.6 million prorated charge would hit this year's cap, another $1.6 million will be on next year as well.