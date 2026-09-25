Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Ravens in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO – After months of logistical preparation and a 10-hour flight south from Dallas, the Cowboys are in Brazil and ready to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Both teams come in 1-1, with the Cowboys getting their first win of the season 37-20 over the Commanders last Sunday and the Ravens looking to bounce back from a 24-17 loss to the Saints.

Dallas' defense has had some troublesome sequences facing dual-threat quarterbacks in Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels over the last two weeks, and now faces two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. Offensively, the Cowboys are looking to stay hot after Dak Prescott tossed four touchdown passes last week and became the franchise's all-time leading touchdown passer.

Who will prevail in Rio? The DallasCowboys.com staff has their predictions in this week's Gut Feeling:

Tommy: There's been so much discussion this week about Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and rightfully so. Those two are a dynamic backfield that's so unique we likely won't see a combination quite like it ever again. With Zay Flowers trending towards not playing on Sunday, I expect Jackson and Henry to make plays and move down the field. So, how do the Cowboys limit that? Run the football and drain the clock. Can they do that is the question, as Dallas' rushing offense has struggled to get going early on in the season. Plus, the Ravens' defensive front is pretty stout. I think you'll see Brian Schottenheimer look to air it out early to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and if there's success there, that's when you need Javonte Williams and the offensive line to lean up front a little bit and establish the ground game. I think we've got a fun game on our hands in Rio, but I believe Baltimore ultimately has the advantage especially with the Cowboys defense dealing with some key injuries. Ravens, 35-31.

Patrik: The Cowboys defense made strides against the Washington Commanders, led by rookies Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham, but there's still plenty to do on that side of the ball and they're not being ravaged by the injury bug, to boot. That's a lot to ask when going up against all-world future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry and former league MVP Lamar Jackson, and for a first-time coordinator, no less. My feeling is that Dak Prescott and the offense will have to win a shootout to take home this win from Brazil, and if Javonte Williams can get going (which is to say, the O-line can) against a Ravens front that can be had in that arena, the totality of the Cowboys' offense could be on display in a close one that might be a barnburner. 40-38, Cowboys

Mickey: Got this sneaky suspicion this Cowboys defense is going to make great strides in this game, the third of the season, now having had a chance to gain experience in what new defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants to do in these real games. And goodness knows the Cowboys will need this defense to perform much better, especially against the run. And anticipating they will get a full dose of Ravens running back Derrick Henry. And here is what the coaching staff has been preaching, especially to the front guys: Do not let Henry break the line of scrimmage, because once he does and gets up a head of steam, troubling is coming their way. My gut tells me if the Cowboys can hold the Ravens to less than 25 points they win the game.

Nick: I can't remember a game in which I was so divided with my thoughts. I can seriously see a few different scenarios and outcomes with both teams winning this game. I try not to make a big deal out of the field and playing conditions, but as I type this now here in Brazil … it's raining. And that's been the issue with the field at Marcanà Stadium – just the abundance of rain over the last six weeks. But from the sound of things – and at least from the look of the practice field the Cowboys just had a walk-through on, which was also at a soccer facility, the field seems fine.

So I say all of that to say, if it's a neutral playing field, then I'll take the Cowboys. My true "gut" doesn't see the Cowboys winning because of Lamar and Derrick Henry. But in my heart of hearts, I think the Cowboys are the better team, but not by much. In fact, I'll take Dallas to win 21-20. Caleb Downs will matchup against one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kyle Hamilton and I think Downs has his best game so far, and that won't be easy since he's already made history with the first two weeks. Downs picks off Lamar Jackson, Javonte Williams gets over 100 yards rushing and Pickens has his best game of the young season as the Cowboys figure out how to grind out a win.