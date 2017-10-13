Gut Feeling: Staff Writers Discuss Where Team Must Improve After Bye

While my first thought was to mention something about the offensive line or the lack of playmakers on offense, this team is scoring nearly 30 points per game in the last three weeks. That should be enough to be better than 1-2. So it has to be something defensively and to me, it's the lack of turnovers. They just don't get the football out and it's a problem. And sometimes, when the ball is on the ground, like it was against the Rams early in the third quarter, the defense has to be ready to pounce. Through five games, this defense has forced only four turnovers in five games. Only five teams in the league have forced fewer turnovers, two of which have been on a bye week. This offense is still pretty good, but they could use a short field every now and then for some easy points. Nothing has been easy for this team this year, which is represented by its record. But the safeties need to make better plays on the ball and get some picks. The pass rush needs to be even more consistent to either force errant throws or knock the ball loose on sacks and tackles for loss. And the linebackers have to see the ball better and react quicker, which can also lead to picks and fumbles. It's not happening right now and if the Cowboys are going to turn this around, the defense needs to be a little more offensive when the ball is up for grabs.