Healthy Dockery Gives O-Line Options

IRVING, Texas --In his first game back from a sprained MCL and fractured tibia, guard Derrick Dockery was active but didn't play a snap in Sunday night's 34-7 loss.

Given the trouble Philadelphia gave the Cowboys up front, could his role increase against the Seahawks?

Maybe. Neither head coach Jason Garrett nor owner/general manager Jerry Jones have discussed specifics with the offensive line's rotation this week, but Dockery gives them options. There's also the possibility that right guard Kyle Kosier could slide over to center for Phil Costa, who has guard experience himself.

Remember, before Dockery got hurt in Week 2, the Cowboys moved him into the starting lineup to provide more size and experience.

"We'll just have to see how the week goes," Jones said Tuesday on KRLD-FM when asked if Dockery could replace Montrae Holland at left guard. "It has everything to do with how Dockery is getting the rust off, so to speak, and plus Holland is doing that as well.