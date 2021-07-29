How Dak's Injury Affects Status For Preseason

"Obviously we have to see this thing play out," Jones said. "But the plan is still - if this goes like we think it's going to go with the shoulder - for him to play."

Now, Jones didn't specify which game that would be, and it's all but certain Dak won't play against the Steelers on Aug. 5 in Canton. In fact, with this recent setback, he might not even make the trip to the Hall of Fame Game at all as the Cowboys have often held injured players back from traveling during the preseason.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday he expects Prescott to resume throwing in about 2-3 days, which could mean he'll practice in full by Sunday. But even that is a wait-and-see approach.