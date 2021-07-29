How Dak's Injury Affects Status For Preseason

OXNARD, Calif. – No one seems too concerned here at training camp about Dak Prescott's shoulder strain that will keep him from throwing for a few days.
In fact, other than the starting quarterback not participating in pass drills at practice, that seems to be the only change that will occur.
Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said he still expects Prescott to play in at least one preseason game, of the four on the schedule.
"Obviously we have to see this thing play out," Jones said. "But the plan is still - if this goes like we think it's going to go with the shoulder - for him to play."
Now, Jones didn't specify which game that would be, and it's all but certain Dak won't play against the Steelers on Aug. 5 in Canton. In fact, with this recent setback, he might not even make the trip to the Hall of Fame Game at all as the Cowboys have often held injured players back from traveling during the preseason.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday he expects Prescott to resume throwing in about 2-3 days, which could mean he'll practice in full by Sunday. But even that is a wait-and-see approach.
"Obviously we're going to err on the side of caution every step of the way," Jones said, reminding the reporters that the Cowboys began camp earlier than the majority of the NFL. "Most people are just starting camp. We'll be cautious but we have no concerns. Just got to let the guys, Jim and Britt do their work with him. He'll be smart about it and go from there."