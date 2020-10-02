#CLEvsDAL

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Browns Sunday

Oct 02, 2020 at 04:15 PM
The Dallas Cowboys (1-2) play host to the Cleveland Browns (2-1) Sunday at Noon (CT) at AT&T Stadium.

TELEVISON

FOX will broadcast the game to a regional audience. Play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt joins analyst Daryl Johnston in the booth with Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.

LIVE STREAMING

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter.

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

National Broadcast: Compass Media Network

On The Call: Kevin Ray/Play-By-Play, Danny White/Color Analyst

SPANISH RADIO

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys when they return to AT&T Stadium on October 4th to take on the Cleveland Browns. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Click here to find tickets.

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

