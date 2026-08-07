Terence Steele speaks on Cowboys' physicality, Tyler Guyton's progress

OXNARD, Calif. — Time flies, as they say, and few can attest to this reality like Terence Steele. It feels like it was just yesterday when he was fighting for his NFL life as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, but, actually, it was in 2020, and he's now the longtime starting right tackle of the Dallas Cowboys.
As Steele works to prepare for what will be his seventh season in the league, and with 91 starts under his belt, he's come a long, long way from scratching for a roster spot. He's now the elder statesman on the Cowboys' offense line, and tasked with mentoring a group that consists of three former first-round picks and a former third-rounder.
That fact, in and of itself, is telling of just how hard Steele has worked to get to a seventh season.
"Going undrafted and having that chip on your shoulder, and trying to prove yourself everyday — I can definitely relate to that," he said from Oxnard. "I just try to give the young guys advice about what was successful for me, to spread that knowledge."
One of the aforementioned former-first rounders is Tyler Guyton, and the amount of pressure being put on Guyton to put it all together, health included, in 2026 is no secret.
Steele made it clear just how impressed he is with how Guyton has handled an offseason that included an open competition for starting left tackle being declared by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and explained that the former Oklahoma standout didn't wait until training camp to take that competition seriously.
He began months ago, reporting to the Cowboys' facility in Frisco back in February, well ahead of voluntary OTAs.
"[He's handled it] like a true pro," Steele said of Guyton's demeanor and work ethic. "He could've gone a different way about it, but he did it the right way. I was with him a lot this offseason, and he put a lot of great work in. The dude works his butt off, so he came into this camp confident and he's on his way.
"I'm very proud of him. I'm very, very proud of him."
Coming soon is the Cowboys' first test of the offseason, a joint practice with the high-powered Los Angeles Rams, a team that boasts a defense that's nearly as dangerous as its offense; and that now features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett as well.
Steele is "excited" about the chance to compete against one of the best units in the NFL, and says physicality will need to be the Cowboys' calling card not just on Tuesday, but every single day this year until they get where they plan on going.
"It's huge, especially for those of us on the O-line and D-line," he said. "Physicality is the name of the game. It's our identity. It's gotta come out every time we put the pads on."