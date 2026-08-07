 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp | 2026

Presented by

Terence Steele speaks on Cowboys' physicality, Tyler Guyton's progress

Aug 07, 2026 at 05:02 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_06_ Terence Steele

OXNARD, Calif. — Time flies, as they say, and few can attest to this reality like Terence Steele. It feels like it was just yesterday when he was fighting for his NFL life as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, but, actually, it was in 2020, and he's now the longtime starting right tackle of the Dallas Cowboys.

As Steele works to prepare for what will be his seventh season in the league, and with 91 starts under his belt, he's come a long, long way from scratching for a roster spot. He's now the elder statesman on the Cowboys' offense line, and tasked with mentoring a group that consists of three former first-round picks and a former third-rounder.

That fact, in and of itself, is telling of just how hard Steele has worked to get to a seventh season.

"Going undrafted and having that chip on your shoulder, and trying to prove yourself everyday — I can definitely relate to that," he said from Oxnard. "I just try to give the young guys advice about what was successful for me, to spread that knowledge."

One of the aforementioned former-first rounders is Tyler Guyton, and the amount of pressure being put on Guyton to put it all together, health included, in 2026 is no secret.

Steele made it clear just how impressed he is with how Guyton has handled an offseason that included an open competition for starting left tackle being declared by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and explained that the former Oklahoma standout didn't wait until training camp to take that competition seriously.

He began months ago, reporting to the Cowboys' facility in Frisco back in February, well ahead of voluntary OTAs.

"[He's handled it] like a true pro," Steele said of Guyton's demeanor and work ethic. "He could've gone a different way about it, but he did it the right way. I was with him a lot this offseason, and he put a lot of great work in. The dude works his butt off, so he came into this camp confident and he's on his way.

"I'm very proud of him. I'm very, very proud of him."

Coming soon is the Cowboys' first test of the offseason, a joint practice with the high-powered Los Angeles Rams, a team that boasts a defense that's nearly as dangerous as its offense; and that now features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett as well.

Steele is "excited" about the chance to compete against one of the best units in the NFL, and says physicality will need to be the Cowboys' calling card not just on Tuesday, but every single day this year until they get where they plan on going.

"It's huge, especially for those of us on the O-line and D-line," he said. "Physicality is the name of the game. It's our identity. It's gotta come out every time we put the pads on."

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Christian's defensive overhaul

A detailed look at how defensive coordinator Christian Parker has put together this defensive coaching staff.

news

Christian Parker goes in-depth on each member of Cowboys' defensive staff

When asked about his assistant coaches, Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker went in-depth on every member of his defensive staff, and described how they're helping build Dallas' defense.

news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys offense's start to camp, Rams joint practice, more

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says Dallas' offense is "on pace" to get to where they want to be before the season, discussed what he's seen from the defense and previewed the upcoming joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Malik Hooker on rejuvenated defense; Caleb Downs is 'special'

Malik Hooker is thriving in the new-look Cowboys' defense, and he can't say enough great things about fellow Buckeye Caleb Downs.

news

Practice Points: LB Jaishawn Barham exits with injury

One of the key players from the first few practices in Oxnard has been Jaishawn Barham, but the rookie left practice early with an apparent groin injury.

news

Tyler Guyton, DeMarvion Overshown headline Cowboys' injury list, updates

The first two padded practices were felt by the Dallas Cowboys, with several players nursing injuries — some returning quickly, others not.

news

Christian Parker pleased with Cowboys defense's progress early in training camp

It's early in training camp, but so far Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is pleased with his defense's progress, and discussed how he's emphasizing communication and some players that have stood out.

news

Cowboys' Klayton Adams has firm reaction to 'GOTI'

Klayton Adams heard the nickname created by the Dallas Cowboys' offense for themselves in 2026, and his reaction in helping to mold it is actually perfect.

news

Mick Shots: Making huge personnel difference

As Mickey Spagnola points out in this week's Mick Shots, to say there has been an overhaul on defense would be an understatement. Plus, bad timing for Tyler Guyton, remembering the College Football All-Star Game and more.

news

Cowboys' Jaydon Blue understands his Year 2 assignment: 'I took the lessons to heart'

It was a tough road for Jaydon Blue as a rookie, but the young Cowboys' RB is locked in and looks very different in 2026.

news

Tyler Smith on facing 'top tier' DTs in practice, position clarity and more

Cowboys Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith discusses facing "top-tier" defensive tackles in practice, how he and Quinnen Williams make each other better, getting clarity on where he'll play along the offensive line and more.

Advertising