Terence Steele speaks on Cowboys' physicality, Tyler Guyton's progress

He began months ago, reporting to the Cowboys' facility in Frisco back in February, well ahead of voluntary OTAs.

"[He's handled it] like a true pro," Steele said of Guyton's demeanor and work ethic. "He could've gone a different way about it, but he did it the right way. I was with him a lot this offseason, and he put a lot of great work in. The dude works his butt off, so he came into this camp confident and he's on his way.

"I'm very proud of him. I'm very, very proud of him."

Coming soon is the Cowboys' first test of the offseason, a joint practice with the high-powered Los Angeles Rams, a team that boasts a defense that's nearly as dangerous as its offense; and that now features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett as well.

Steele is "excited" about the chance to compete against one of the best units in the NFL, and says physicality will need to be the Cowboys' calling card not just on Tuesday, but every single day this year until they get where they plan on going.