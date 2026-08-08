Kenny Clark on chemistry with Quinnen Williams, DT room depth, more

OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark is going through his first training camp on the west coast, which also happens to be in his home state, and allows him to go back to his home nearby and receiving some treatment and workouts from his personal team.
On the field during training camp practices, Clark looks right at home too and sees Dallas' defense coming together day by day.
"I think we're getting better and better each and every practice," Clark said. "I think the energy and the confidence is showing up every single day. We got to just keep on growing and just be consistent with that energy, be consistent with doing our jobs and doing everything the right way. Developing those habits, building those habits, just coming out here and doing that every day."
Going into his second season with the Cowboys, Clark now gets an offseason to work with fellow Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams alongside him. The two played six games alongside one another during the regular season in 2025, but now get the added time to build chemistry.
"He's just a dog, man," Clark said of Williams. "He does things the right way, plays with great leverage. He's a big guy and is able to be able to bend, got good ankle flexibility and all that kind of stuff, can play with his hands well. We're going to need him to keep on holding those double teams, all the big guys for real, so we can have our linebackers skip over the top."
Just how good is Williams in Clark's eyes?
"I haven't played with a d-tackle like that my whole career," Clark said. "I played with a lot of great players, but a guy that's dominant like that at the defensive tackle position, he's a great player. I'm looking forward to that, I hope they slide to him and I can get me some one-on-ones, and we do what it do."
As much as the attention that goes to Williams opens things up for Clark and the rest of the defensive line, Clark knows that the work the two of them do together is what can really leave a lasting impact along the trenches and take Dallas' defense to the next level.
"That's the biggest thing is just growing that chemistry," Clark said. "I want to know what he's thinking. I don't want to get in the way of his rushes or if he's thinking about doing something, I don't want to get in the way. When he's getting in his one-on-ones, I'm going to let him eat, let him do his thing. Vice versa, and we just keep playing off each other."
Playing off one another extends beyond Williams and Clark, and into the rest of the defensive tackle room. Clark knows that if the Cowboys want to make a postseason run, the depth at their position will be vital to the team's success.
"That's going to be huge," Clark said. "[Otito Ogbonnia], [Jonathan] Bullard, [Jay Toia] and all those guys, LT [Overton], we've got a really good room, and a really good bunch of guys that's been helping. [Ogbonnia] big, just big dude in there. The two, the four, the three and the nose, so he's going to help us out a lot. Same thing with [Bullard], he can play all three positions. And they've played a lot of football, they've played in a lot of big games. We're definitely going to need them later into the season."
Going into his 11th season, Clark has seen the rules, regulations and standard procedures of training camp and the preseason evolve over the course of his career. With Brian Schottenheimer saying most of Dallas' starters will likely not play in the preseason, it's another sign of how things have changed in Clark's ramp up approach to the regular season.
"Back then, you want to hit it and get all your days in, get all your snaps in," Clark said. "Now, I'll take the two days, get a good recovery day, and then hit it hard the last day. I think the way we've been doing it has been real good, it's been helping our bodies, keeping us healthy for the most part. I think it's been good."
The Cowboys will practice again on Sunday and then have a recovery day on Monday ahead of their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. For Clark, that serves as his "preseason," if you will.
"I love joint practices," Clark said. "I'm a big fan of them. I'd rather do the joint practices than the preseason. You get six plays, probably the most, in the preseason, and you got to get all riled up for those six plays. I'd rather get riled up and get a good 30, a good 40 or whatever how many we get, and get some good competition."