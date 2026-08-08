George Pickens' blazing hot start in camp, channeling Mamba Mentality

"It's super good," he said of the post-practice run drills. "I did that when I played at the University of Georgia too, and we also won a championship as well there — back to back years. I feel like when you're running, it's probably painful because you just did a whole practice, but conditioning is another component of the game that can definitely give you an edge."

And that edge is something Pickens — finishing the 2025 campaign with a career-best 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns — is always chasing.

Absorbing competitive cues from three of the best NBA players of all-time, namely, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, the 25-year-old native of Hoover, AL leans heavily into the Mamba Mentality from Bryant, but also the competitive fire and accomplishments of all three.

"Oh, I kind of always had it [in me], honestly," Pickens said of the Mamba Mentality, specifically. "When you hear me say that it doesn't matter what happens on the field or what happens on — I just want to do my best. When I say sentences like that, it's the mentality that I have.

"So just one day at a time, and keep getting better every day."