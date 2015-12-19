Inactives: Morris Claiborne Ruled Out vs. Jets, Brice Butler Active Over Street

ARLINGTON, Texas – Morris Claiborne will not play in Saturday's Week 15 game against the Jets, as he has been declared inactive with a hamstring strain.

It looked unlikely the Cowboys cornerback would suit up against the Jets, given that he didn't practice all week and he was listed as "doubtful" on Friday's injury report. Claiborne was named as one of the Cowboys' seven pregame inactives, along with fellow defensive starter Rolando McClain.

The Cowboys' full list of inactives includes Tony Romo, Devin Street, Ron Leary, Chaz Green and Geoff Swaim along with Claiborne and McClain.

Aside from the two missing defensive starters, it's also noteworthy that the Cowboys opted to activate Brice Butler in favor of Street. Butler has had a hard time earning playing time since he injured his hamstring in Week 4 against the Saints. He appeared in the Week 7 loss to the Giants, but he hasn't been seen since.

This will be Street's first week on the inactive list during a season in which he's logged six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was speculated Butler might replace Street on the game day roster last week after Street fumbled in the Week 13 win against Washington, but the incumbent receiver got the nod at Lambeau Field.

The Dallas defense will cope without Claiborne and McClain by shuffling its back seven around. Byron Jones will get the start at cornerback opposite Brandon Carr, while Anthony Hitchens will start at middle linebacker. Kyle Wilber will shift into Hitchens' usual strong side linebacker spot.