Injury Updates: Hanna Has Knee Scope; Leary Improving; Witten Banged Up But OK

Sep 21, 2015 at 12:22 PM
Rob Phillips
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – Although Tony Romo's fractured left clavicle was the most significant injury for the Cowboys in Sunday's 20-10 win at Philadelphia, here are a few other injury notes for the upcoming Week 3:

Tight end James Hanna had a knee scope performed Saturday and was downgraded from "questionable" to "out" against the Eagles. Hanna didn't travel to Philadelphia but could return to practice by the end of the week, Garrett said.

Left guard Ronald Leary missed Sunday's game with a groin strain but the team anticipates him returning to practice on some level this week, Garrett said. Mackenzy Bernadeau and La'el Collins rotated at left guard in his place against the Eagles.

And Garrett said tight end Jason Witten should be OK after spraining both his ankles and his knee. Witten briefly left the game but returned and finished with a team-high seven catches for 56 yards. "We feel good that he's going to be able to do something in practice this week," Garrett said. "We think he did a great job fighting through it yesterday."

