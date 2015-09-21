Injury Updates: Hanna Has Knee Scope; Leary Improving; Witten Banged Up But OK

IRVING, Texas – Although Tony Romo's fractured left clavicle was the most significant injury for the Cowboys in Sunday's 20-10 win at Philadelphia, here are a few other injury notes for the upcoming Week 3:

Tight end James Hanna had a knee scope performed Saturday and was downgraded from "questionable" to "out" against the Eagles. Hanna didn't travel to Philadelphia but could return to practice by the end of the week, Garrett said.

Left guard Ronald Leary missed Sunday's game with a groin strain but the team anticipates him returning to practice on some level this week, Garrett said. Mackenzy Bernadeau and La'el Collins rotated at left guard in his place against the Eagles.