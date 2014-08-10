J. Jones Addresses Off-Field Issues, Brent's Meeting

Aug 10, 2014 at 12:21 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer


OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones spoke to the media for the first time in roughly a week on Sunday night, addressing several off-field issues that have faced the organization recently.

First came the issue of the photos of Jones that surfaced last Tuesday, no more than 12 hours after his most recent media session.

"Someone has misrepresented photos, taken at a restaurant five years ago, for their own purposes," Jones said. "I'm just not going to comment on it. That's all I'd really like to get into."

One day after those photos appeared on the Internet, team executive vice president Stephen Jones appeared in a video that stirred interest around the league when viewers pointed out the presence of NFL Head of Officiating Dean Blandino with team officials on the team's bus.

Jerry Jones said he has used the Cowboys' buses to entertain league officials for years, and he didn't see a problem with Blandino's presence.

"I just don't have a problem with it at all, and I don't deem it inappropriate it all," he said. "Part of Blandino's job during the offseason is to network with the clubs, and that's a good thing. Officiating is doing a good job, and I just don't have a problem with that."

Jones added that he hasn't heard of any complaints about the situation from the league.

[embedded_ad]

Finally, Jones updated the team's situation with Josh Brent – or rather, he said there hasn't been any update. The Cowboys' former defensive tackle met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last week to determine any league discipline if he is to return to football.

Jerry said he didn't have any news from the meeting between the two.

"I don't have any. I know the commissioner has met with him, and they'd like to keep those between the league and the individuals involved," Jones said. "We'll wait for the commissioner's decision."

Brent was released from prison and underwent rehab this summer, after he was convicted for intoxication manslaughter in the drunk driving accident that killed teammate Jerry Brown in December 2012.

Jones said last week that the Cowboys would make room on their roster if Goodell clears Brent to return.

