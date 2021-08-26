Jabril Cox's Progress Further Strengthens LB Group

"We have a great veteran group ahead of me," he said. "Leighton, J, Micah, Keanu – those guys, they've helped out tremendously, especially Luke (Gifford). So just learning from them. I know early on it's a learning curve, but once I get my opportunity I try to make the most of it."

As training camp wears on, Cox appears to be doing just that.

He has led or tied for the most tackles in the last two preseason games: seven (two for loss) against Arizona and four (one for loss) against Houston. He also added a special teams tackle in the Cardinals game, an important step for his expected role as a backup linebacker and core special teams contributor as a rookie.

"I think he's kind of on a normal plane for a young guy. He picks it up really clean," McCarthy said. "I think his introduction to pro football was a little bumpy at the Hall of Fame Game when he first got in there, and I thought he responded very well. I think he's definitely done that the last two weeks.

"He had a really good play out in space (last Saturday against the Texans) and definitely you could see his range and his instincts, his awareness. I think he's doing a nice job. He obviously has to do more on special teams because that's always where the young guys make their first impact."

Cox looks forward to that role. He got his first college playing time on special teams at North Dakota State and played on the punt team at LSU.

At linebacker, Cox says he's focusing on understanding the responsibilities of the entire defense, not just his own. Regarded as an excellent coverage linebacker in college, he's also working to improve his tackling in preseason.

Sunday's preseason finale against Jacksonville should provide another chance for significant snaps – and to make an impression on the coaching staff.