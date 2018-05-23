Jason Garrett Addresses Terrance Williams' Recent Arrest, Injury Status

FRISCO, Texas – Head coach Jason Garrett says he has spoken with Terrance Williams about the veteran wide receiver's recent arrest for public intoxication.

"It's an on-going investigation, so I have no further comment," Garrett said Wednesday before the Cowboys' voluntary OTA workout. "I really don't have any comment about what he and I have talked about, but he's been in our building the last couple of days working out.

"He hasn't practiced because he's coming off the injury, but he's working out and he's a part of our team."

Williams had surgery in January for a fractured foot and has not returned to team workouts yet, still rehabbing with the athletic training and strength staff.

Last Saturday, Frisco police arrested Williams for public intoxication after he wrecked his car and left it at the scene. According to the Frisco Police Department report, police determined the car was Williams' vehicle and found him in his neighborhood riding an electric bicycle. He posted bond early Saturday afternoon.

Williams said in a statement later that day, "I am grateful that no one was injured in the accident. The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him. I got his insurance information and my neighbor picked me up when my car wouldn't drive. I live right near where the accident occurred, so my neighbor dropped me off and I called a tow truck and took the scooter from my house to go meet the tow truck driver.

"The police officer, who I have met in the past in the neighborhood, saw me on the scooter and arrested me without performing any sobriety tests. I have always been an upstanding citizen and handled the situation the best way I know how. I apologize if I should have handled it a little bit differently."