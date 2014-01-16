Jason Hatcher Added To Pro Bowl Roster; Replaces Ngata





IRVING, Texas – And now the Cowboys have three Pro Bowlers. And once again, it's a first-timer headed to Hawaii.

But Jason Hatcher has been added to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing the spot of Baltimore's Haloti Ngata, who will not play for injury reasons.

Hatcher is set to join Cowboys' teammates Dez Bryant and Tyron Smith in the game.

Hatcher led all NFL defensive tackles in sacks last year with a career-high 11 as just edged out Tennessee's Jurrell Casey with 10.5.

Hatcher had the most sacks by a Cowboys' defensive tackle since Randy White had 12.5 in 1984.

He was the first player other than DeMarcus Ware to have the team's outright sack title since 2004 when Greg Ellis had nine. Hatcher's 11 sacks was the first double-digit finish other than Ware since Tony Tolbert's 12 in 1996.

Along with his team-high in sacks, Hatcher was second on the team with 33 quarterback pressures, just behind Ware's 35. Hatcher and George Selvie tied for the team lead with seven tackles for loss and his 48 tackles ranked eighth on the defense.