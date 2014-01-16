Jason Hatcher Added To Pro Bowl Roster; Replaces Ngata

Jan 16, 2014 at 05:50 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Hatcher_011614_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys


IRVING, Texas – And now the Cowboys have three Pro Bowlers. And once again, it's a first-timer headed to Hawaii.

But Jason Hatcher has been added to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing the spot of Baltimore's Haloti Ngata, who will not play for injury reasons.

Hatcher is set to join Cowboys' teammates Dez Bryant and Tyron Smith in the game.

Hatcher led all NFL defensive tackles in sacks last year with a career-high 11 as just edged out Tennessee's Jurrell Casey with 10.5. [embedded_ad]

Hatcher had the most sacks by a Cowboys' defensive tackle since Randy White had 12.5 in 1984.

He was the first player other than DeMarcus Ware to have the team's outright sack title since 2004 when Greg Ellis had nine. Hatcher's 11 sacks was the first double-digit finish other than Ware since Tony Tolbert's 12 in 1996.

Along with his team-high in sacks, Hatcher was second on the team with 33 quarterback pressures, just behind Ware's 35. Hatcher and George Selvie tied for the team lead with seven tackles for loss and his 48 tackles ranked eighth on the defense.

Hatcher, who is an unrestricted free agent, has openly said he will test the free-agent market come March, so it's very likely this game in Hawaii could be his last in a Cowboys' helmet. However, he also said he thought he wouldn't return to the Cowboys in 2011, but signed a three-year deal to remain in Dallas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising