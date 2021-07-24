Jaylon Smith: Jordan, LeBron Were Criticized, Too 

Heading into this year, Smith said playing with a chip on his shoulder will also be the mindset. He certainly hasn't forgotten the knee injury he suffered in his last college game that prevented him from being a Top 5 pick and dropped him to the second round and wiped out his entire rookie season.

"Always got something to prove. Always got something to prove," Smith said. "People thought I'd never play the game again and I'm here. Really, it's about reaching my maximum potential. That's what I'm focused on. Just doing whatever it takes to help the team win."

And when pressed again about the criticism – fair or not – Smith isn't bothered by it.

"Regardless, none of that matters. It's about winning. And for me, that's what I'm focused on," Smith said. "I'm a guy, I done been through it all and I always come out on top. Really just head focused. I'm a guy that's going to work and that's really just what I'm focused on."

Giving up the most points in the history of the franchise isn't something Smith wants this defense to be remembered for. In fact, he knows that unit has to carry its weight better and complement what could be a dynamic offense.