Jenkins Eases Back Into Team Drills

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cornerback Mike Jenkins participated in some team drills Wednesday for the first time since leaving practice with a stinger on Aug. 1.

Since then Jenkins has been limited to individual drills. He also sat out the first two preseason games, and although it's unlikely he'll play Saturday at Minnesota, the reps increase was a sign of progress.

"He's working his way back in. We don't have him hitting anything yet," secondary coach Dave Campo said. "I think he'll be close to being ready to do that next week. We just wanted him to start hearing the calls and be around. There's a lot of adjustments and changes in our scheme.