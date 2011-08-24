Jenkins Eases Back Into Team Drills

Aug 24, 2011 at 03:22 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cornerback Mike Jenkins participated in some team drills Wednesday for the first time since leaving practice with a stinger on Aug. 1.

Since then Jenkins has been limited to individual drills. He also sat out the first two preseason games, and although it's unlikely he'll play Saturday at Minnesota, the reps increase was a sign of progress.

"He's working his way back in. We don't have him hitting anything yet," secondary coach Dave Campo said. "I think he'll be close to being ready to do that next week. We just wanted him to start hearing the calls and be around. There's a lot of adjustments and changes in our scheme.

"He needed to be out there to get an opportunity to do that. He did a nice job, looked like he never left really."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

