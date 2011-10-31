Jenkins Injury Could Be Another Setback At CB

Cornerback Mike Jenkins wasn't too talkative Monday in the locker room, following meetings and on his way out the doors of Valley Ranch.

However, he did at least acknowledge his hamstring injury and the noticeable limp associated with it. Jenkins said "your guess is as good as mine" when initially asked when he might return to action. Later, he indicated that 2-3 weeks was a reasonable timetable to return.

Jenkins suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Eagles and didn't return to action.

This would be yet another setback to the cornerback position that has seen its share of bumps and bruises, dating back to the start of training camp when Terence Newman suffered a groin injury, followed by Jenkins' nagging stinger injury that sidelined him for most of camp and the preseason.

Jenkins was able to play the season opener against the Jets, although he suffered a shoulder and knee injury during the game. But with Orlando Scandrick also suffering a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for four weeks, Jenkins had to play through that injury and then a separate knee injury that occurred the following week in practice.

Once Newman returned from the groin injury for the third regular season game, the Cowboys were still without Scandrick, who returned against the Patriots on Oct. 16, putting the cornerback spot at full strength for the first time all year. That lasted just three games as Jenkins is now out.