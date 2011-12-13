Jenkins Once Again Fighting Injury Bug

IRVING, Texas --Earlier this season, cornerback Mike Jenkins put a creative spin on an old cliche.

"Just taking it one injury at a time," he said.

The line drew laughs, but the toughness Jenkins has shown through multiple ailments is no joke.

Most recently, Jenkins' shoulder popped out of place in last Sunday's loss to the Giants and forced him in and out of the lineup. He wasn't seen on the field during the open portion of Tuesday's walk-through, and he'd likely need a protective harness if he's able to play with the injury.

It's the latest setback for the fourth-year corner, who missed most of training camp and preseason with a neck stinger; hurt his knee the first week of the regular season; and sat out the entire month of November with a strained hamstring.

Admittedly "frustrating" to be less than 100 percent so often this season, Jenkins said he communicates with the coaches and athletic training staff on how he's feeling.

"If you don't, they don't know what type of pain you're going through or what's going on," he said. "At the same time, I don't want to be crazy about the situation just trying to get back on the field and hurt myself even worse."