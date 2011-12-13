Jenkins Once Again Fighting Injury Bug

Dec 13, 2011 at 08:03 AM

IRVING, Texas --Earlier this season, cornerback Mike Jenkins put a creative spin on an old cliche.

"Just taking it one injury at a time," he said.

The line drew laughs, but the toughness Jenkins has shown through multiple ailments is no joke.

Most recently, Jenkins' shoulder popped out of place in last Sunday's loss to the Giants and forced him in and out of the lineup. He wasn't seen on the field during the open portion of Tuesday's walk-through, and he'd likely need a protective harness if he's able to play with the injury.

It's the latest setback for the fourth-year corner, who missed most of training camp and preseason with a neck stinger; hurt his knee the first week of the regular season; and sat out the entire month of November with a strained hamstring.

Admittedly "frustrating" to be less than 100 percent so often this season, Jenkins said he communicates with the coaches and athletic training staff on how he's feeling.

"If you don't, they don't know what type of pain you're going through or what's going on," he said. "At the same time, I don't want to be crazy about the situation just trying to get back on the field and hurt myself even worse."

If Jenkins can't play or is limited Sunday, Orlando Scandrick would move back outside and Alan Ball and Frank Walker would have a bigger role in sub-packages.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising