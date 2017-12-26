Jerry Jones Backs Garrett As Coach: "His Job Is Not At Issue Here At All"

FRISCO, Texas –Two days after the Cowboys (8-7) were officially eliminated from playoff contention, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones reiterated that Jason Garrett will remain head coach.

"His job is not at issue here at all," Jones said.

Last Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks knocked the Cowboys out of the NFC wild-card race with one game remaining and snapped a three-game winning streak.

Jones said he's still "sick" over the 21-12 loss at AT&T Stadium – the first game back for running back Ezekiel Elliott after his six-game suspension. Elliott rushed for 97 yards, including 51 in the first quarter alone, but the Cowboys committed three turnovers that led to all 21 of Seattle's points.

"I had hoped, dreamed, thought that we might be sitting here hitting on all cylinders going against a Philadelphia team (this Sunday) that's in the shape it's in, home-field advantage all the way through, and thought that we might be sitting here in a catbird's seat and the chance to really do something special this year." Jones said. "This is a long way from that."

The loss prevents Dallas from making back-to-back playoff trips for the first time since 2007.

But Jones has ended any speculation that Garrett's job might be in jeopardy.

"Let's just say that it's not in the best interest of the Cowboys right now to be considering a head coaching change," Jones said.

Jones did acknowledge the possibility of changes Garrett's staff due to expiring contracts for certain assistants.