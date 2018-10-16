Jerry Jones Denies Talk Of Garrett Extension

"He's pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge," Jones said. "I would say that my response should not in any way indicate whether I'm thinking about it or it's going to be there. It's just not something that I would have visited with anybody about."

Garrett's Cowboys are coming off one of the most impressive wins of his tenure, having dominated Jacksonville, 40-7. But it's still odd to hear talk of contract extensions to this point in the year. The eighth-year head coach has faced plenty of criticism during the Cowboys' 3-3 start to the season.

In fact, it was only Friday, during another weekly interview with The Fan, when Jones offered a spirited defense of Garrett's coaching ability.

"Jason Garrett is absolutely the real deal. There's no fraud in Jason Garrett," Jones said. "Does he have some things he could do better? Of course. But what I think we have is an asset that will get us to where we want to go, which is a championship."

Garrett signed a five-year, $30 million contract extension in January of 2015, after he led the Cowboys to a 12-4 season, an NFC East championship and a run to the divisional round of the playoffs.

There haven't been many dull moments since. The Cowboys went 4-12 the following season, after losing Tony Romo to repeated collarbone injuries. Romo was injured again the following season, but the unexpected emergence of Dak Prescott and the Pro Bowl play of Ezekiel Elliott fueled the team to a 13-3 record and another divisional title.

The Cowboys finished 9-7 and out of the playoffs coming off that performance, and the club currently sits at .500 after Sunday's convincing win against the Jaguars.