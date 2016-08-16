Jerry Jones Named A Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame 2017 Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's nine-person contributor committee selected Jones and Tagliabue from a pool of 10 contributor nominees.

Jones, Tagliabue and seniors committee finalist Kenny Easley will join a group of 15 finalists yet to be determined. The Class of 2017 election vote will take place in Houston on Super Bowl weekend in February.

As a contributor nominee, Jones will need an 80-percent approval vote from the selection committee for election.

Since purchasing the Cowboys in 1989, Jones has expanded the franchise's global reach with three Super Bowl victories and has been an influential figure in growing the NFL brand.

"From my perspective, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday. "The impact he's had in the National Football League in his 27 years has been significant. Anybody who follows it closely knows the transformation that the league has had over the last 27 years and he's been on the forefront of so many of these factors that have helped grow the league to what it is right now.