Jerry Jones Named A Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame 2017 Class

Aug 16, 2016 at 07:10 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

OXNARD, Calif.– Jerry Jones is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Jones, the Cowboys' owner/general manager, and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue have been named contributor finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's nine-person contributor committee selected Jones and Tagliabue from a pool of 10 contributor nominees.

Jones, Tagliabue and seniors committee finalist Kenny Easley will join a group of 15 finalists yet to be determined. The Class of 2017 election vote will take place in Houston on Super Bowl weekend in February.[embeddedad0]

As a contributor nominee, Jones will need an 80-percent approval vote from the selection committee for election.

Since purchasing the Cowboys in 1989, Jones has expanded the franchise's global reach with three Super Bowl victories and has been an influential figure in growing the NFL brand.

"From my perspective, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday. "The impact he's had in the National Football League in his 27 years has been significant. Anybody who follows it closely knows the transformation that the league has had over the last 27 years and he's been on the forefront of so many of these factors that have helped grow the league to what it is right now.

"He wants the NFL to be great. He wants the Dallas Cowboys to be great."

Jerry Jones Through the Years

Celebrate Owner, President, and General Manager Jerry Jones Pro Football Hall of Fame vote with some of our favorite photos of him through the years.

ap_820165946162.jpg
1 / 19
Larry Trussell/AP Images
ap_754692769794.jpg
2 / 19
Mark Lennihan/AP Images
ap_679715516768.jpg
3 / 19
Al Messerschmidt Archive/AP Images
ap_509860739797.jpg
4 / 19
Evan Pinkus/AP Images
ap_9608120540.jpg
5 / 19
ERIC GAY/AP Images
ap_575052557085.jpg
6 / 19
Scott Boehm/AP Images
ap_03051905417.jpg
7 / 19
MIKE FUENTES/AP Images
ap_070522021354.jpg
8 / 19
Mark Humphrey/AP Images
ap_071030157102.jpg
9 / 19
LM Otero/AP Images
ap_081020014916.jpg
10 / 19
Jason DeCrow/AP Images
ap_090521026790.jpg
11 / 19
Matt Slocum/AP Images
ap_090527037338.jpg
12 / 19
Matt Slocum/AP Images
ap_100903019220.jpg
13 / 19
LM Otero/AP Images
ap_101031082387.jpg
14 / 19
James D. Smith/AP Images
ap_678420545155.jpg
15 / 19
LM Otero/AP Images
ap_852640149206.jpg
16 / 19
Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
ap_512740771324.jpg
17 / 19
James D. Smith/AP Images
ap_107911942681.jpg
18 / 19
James D. Smith/AP Images
ap_282568466711.jpg
19 / 19
Gus Ruelas/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising