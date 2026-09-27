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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Ravens in Rio

Sep 27, 2026 at 03:38 PM
09_27_Starlights

RIO DE JANEIRO — The moment the ball was kicked off at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, history was made. This marks the first time the NFL has ever played a game in Rio, and it brought some heavy firepower with it, namely, the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

The new-look Cowboys' defense will be pushed to the limit by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, but Caleb Downs is ready to help lead Christian Parker's group into battle.

On the other side of the ball, Dak Prescott and his stable of weapons that includes CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens is looking to turn the screws against the Ravens defense.

Only one will leave Rio with a victory, and the Cowboys are fighting to be that one.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

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