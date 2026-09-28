Pic 6: Cowboys news and notes from a tough loss in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO -- After recapturing momentum and storming back in the second half, the Cowboys lost their Week 3 matchup in Brazil against the Ravens in heartbreaking fashion on a 56-yard walk off field goal from Ravens kicker Tyler Loop.
The Cowboys were not short on their opportunities to walk out of Maracanã Stadium with a win under their belts. From having to settle for a game-tying field goal despite started first and goal from the two, to Zay Flowers getting open in the middle of the field with time running out to set up the game winning field goal after being tackled with a second left on the clock.
All of that said, there is no time machine that can reverse any of Dallas' actions on Sunday night. The reality is they'll head to Houston next Sunday 1-2, and face an 0-3 Texans team that is in search of a win to try and get their season back on track.
Before we turn the page, let's take one look back at some news and notes from Sunday night in Rio: