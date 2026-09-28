Javonte Williams, Cowboys find success in run game, now need to 'get back on track'

"Just the o-line," Williams said of what was working to spring free big run plays. "They had great communication, they executed the game plan well. I feel like the two days that we got out here and got moving around really helped us with the game plan. Then just CeeDee, George and the receivers, tight ends, they opened it up for the run game. So we got to keep it going."

Often times, coaches say the run game opens up the passing game. It seems in this case, according to Dak Prescott, it was the inverse.

"It's something that we needed to get going," Prescott said of the run game. "The offensive line embraced it, they wanted that challenge. They wanted to run the ball. I saw early in the game the way that they were playing us, I went over there and told them we were going to have to run the ball. They're playing back and they respect our guys outside, they don't want us to get behind them. The offensive line did a good job of answering and making some holes, and the running backs did a good job."

Now at 1-2, Williams and the Cowboys will look to build on their performance against a stout defensive front in the Texans, but also make sure they take care of their own self-inflected wounds and lean on what they do well in order to win those kinds of games.